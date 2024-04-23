Anne Hathaway describes ‘gross’ audition where she had to kiss 10 men to ‘test for chemistry’

23 April 2024, 19:14 | Updated: 23 April 2024, 19:16

Anne Hathaway has described the 'gross' experience she had during a film audition in her early career.
Anne Hathaway has described the 'gross' experience she had during a film audition in her early career. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has described the “gross” experience she had in a past audition where she had to “make out” with 10 men.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has described her “gross” experience from a past audition where she had to “make out” with 10 men.

Hathaway, 41, said the audition was held back in the early 2000s when it was “a very different time”.

She told V Magazine: “Back in the 2000s - and this did happen to me - it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it.”

But despite thinking the task “sounded gross” she went ahead with it over fears she would otherwise be branded “difficult”.

She continued: “I was told, 'We have 10 guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross.

"And I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labelled 'difficult', so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn't a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me.

"It was just a very different time and now we know better."

Read more: Celebrity fashion designer jailed for smuggling protected wildlife handbags into US

Read more: Alec Baldwin punches camera of protester trying to get star to say 'Free Palestine' and goading him over Rust shooting

Hathaway spoke about her upcoming film The Idea of You.
Hathaway spoke about her upcoming film The Idea of You. Picture: Alamy

Hathaway did not specify which film the audition was for or the names of any of the male actors.

She compared the ‘chemistry test’ she had to carry out to her upcoming role in the romantic comedy The Idea of You.

Describing the casting process, she said: “We asked each of the actors coming in to choose a song that they felt their character would love, that they would put on to get my character to dance, and then we'd do a short little [improvisation].”

Hathaway plays a 40-year-old single mum who develops an unexpected romance with a 24-year-old boy band singer.

She said the audition with 29-year-old British actor Nicholas Galitzine was “just easy” after he unveiled his song choice, which was a track by the Alabama Shakes.

“I heard [the lead singer of Alabama Shakes] Brittany's voice and I just started smiling. And he saw me smile, so he relaxed, and we just started dancing.

“Nobody was showing off. Nobody was trying to get the gig. We were just in a space dancing. I looked over and Michael Showalter, our director, was beaming. Spark!"

Galitzine is best known for films Red, White & Royal Blue, Purple Hearts and his recent role in TV miniseries Mary & George.

Hathaway first shot to fame after featuring in 2001 Disney hit The Princess Diaries.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Five Dead Oklahoma

Oklahoma boy, 10, woke to find parents and three brothers shot dead, police say

Trump Hush Money

Publisher says he pledged to be Trump campaign’s ‘eyes and ears’ in 2016 race

Biden Earth Day

US poised to send billion-dollar package of military aid to Ukraine

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan has been criticised over his "shocking" policing record

Sadiq Khan challenged over ‘shocking’ record on policing in London as Mayoral rivals say people ‘do not feel safe’

Exclusive
Susan Hall has dismissed Ed Miliband's claim that she would be an 'embarrassment' to Britain as the next London mayor.

Susan Hall dismisses as 'nonsense’ after Ed Miliband said she would be an ‘embarrassment’ as London Mayor

Obit William Strickland

William Strickland, civil rights activist and friend of Malcolm X, dies aged 87

Doctor Sexual Abuse

US government agrees £111 million settlement over Larry Nassar allegations

Israel Palestinians

Tent compound rises in southern Gaza as Israel prepares for Rafah offensive

Exclusive
The pair clashed over free school meals during an LBC Mayoral debate

'No such thing as a free lunch': Susan Hall and Sadiq Khan clash over free school meals at LBC Mayoral debate

The child was abducted outside Harrods

Girl, 9, 'snatched' from outside Harrods while shopping with parents as man, 56, arrested

Russia US Journalist

Moscow court rejects US journalist Evan Gershkovich’s appeal

Exclusive
Tom Gilbey completed the marathon under five hours

‘How I drank 26 glasses of wine and still finished the London Marathon in under five hours’

Trump Hush Money

Judge conducts hearing on request to hold Trump in contempt for online posts

The man with auto-brewery syndrome worked in a brewery

Belgian man whose body produces its own alcohol cleared of drink driving

Brian 'The Guvnor' Reader has died aged 84

Hatton Garden heist ringleader Brian 'The Guvnor' Reader dies aged 84 after earning more than £200m from criminal raids

Officers caught the thief while on a stag do

Met officers on Barcelona stag do tackle thief who targeted restaurant 'full of UK police'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The fire broke out shortly after 10pm on Sunday evening

Murder investigation launched after two people killed in house fire in east London

Rishi Sunak is in Poland with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps

Britain will boost defence spending by billions of pounds by 2030, Sunak announces

Orpheus Pledger allegedly assaulted a woman.

Manhunt for Home and Away star who 'dragged woman to the ground and stomped on her head'

Police clash with a group of 'far right' people in London for a St George's Day event

Violent clash breaks out as 'far-right' groups descend on London for St George’s Day march

Rishi Sunak says the election will take place in the second half of the year

Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out July election after Rwanda bill passes

Temperatures are expected to heat up by the start of May

Exact date Brits to bask in first 'official heatwave of the year' as temperatures to soar above 20C
Activists help migrants to pack their belongings in a makeshift camp in Paris

Police clear migrant camp in central Paris in pre-Olympics sweep, say aid groups

The embassy of China in Berlin

German EU politician’s aide arrested on suspicion of spying for China

Donald Trump

‘Catch and kill’ to be described to jurors in Trump’s hush money trial

The basement area is available for £5,000 - but hasn't been excavated yet

'Basement area' for sale in south London for just £5,000 - but you have to excavate the property yourself

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Kate has not commented publicly on Louis' birthday

Kate stays silent for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with no new photo published in break with tradition
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit