Anne Hathaway describes ‘gross’ audition where she had to kiss 10 men to ‘test for chemistry’

Anne Hathaway has described the 'gross' experience she had during a film audition in her early career. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway has described the “gross” experience she had in a past audition where she had to “make out” with 10 men.

Hathaway, 41, said the audition was held back in the early 2000s when it was “a very different time”.

She told V Magazine: “Back in the 2000s - and this did happen to me - it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it.”

But despite thinking the task “sounded gross” she went ahead with it over fears she would otherwise be branded “difficult”.

She continued: “I was told, 'We have 10 guys coming today and you're cast. Aren't you excited to make out with all of them?' And I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross.

"And I was so young and terribly aware how easy it was to lose everything by being labelled 'difficult', so I just pretended I was excited and got on with it. It wasn't a power play, no one was trying to be awful or hurt me.

"It was just a very different time and now we know better."

Hathaway spoke about her upcoming film The Idea of You. Picture: Alamy

Hathaway did not specify which film the audition was for or the names of any of the male actors.

She compared the ‘chemistry test’ she had to carry out to her upcoming role in the romantic comedy The Idea of You.

Describing the casting process, she said: “We asked each of the actors coming in to choose a song that they felt their character would love, that they would put on to get my character to dance, and then we'd do a short little [improvisation].”

Hathaway plays a 40-year-old single mum who develops an unexpected romance with a 24-year-old boy band singer.

She said the audition with 29-year-old British actor Nicholas Galitzine was “just easy” after he unveiled his song choice, which was a track by the Alabama Shakes.

“I heard [the lead singer of Alabama Shakes] Brittany's voice and I just started smiling. And he saw me smile, so he relaxed, and we just started dancing.

“Nobody was showing off. Nobody was trying to get the gig. We were just in a space dancing. I looked over and Michael Showalter, our director, was beaming. Spark!"

Galitzine is best known for films Red, White & Royal Blue, Purple Hearts and his recent role in TV miniseries Mary & George.

Hathaway first shot to fame after featuring in 2001 Disney hit The Princess Diaries.