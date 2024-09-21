Anthony Joshua stunned as Daniel Dubois knocks out bout favourite in fifth round to retain IBF heavyweight title

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Anthony Joshua has failed to become a three-time world heavyweight boxing champion after he was dealt a decisive knock-out by Daniel Dubois at Wembley this evening.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In front of a record-breaking 96,000 crowd - and preluded by Oasis’ Liam Gallagher singing Rock ‘N’ Roll Star, Supersonic and Cigarettes & Alcohol - Joshua found himself on the end of a brutal Dubois uppercut to bring proceedings to an end.

Joshua was dropped to the floor three times before the conclusive finish as the underdog was crowned champion.

Gathered at ringside to watch the clash between the power-punching British rivals were Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Conor McGregor, Ricky Hatton, Nigel Benn, Emma Bunton and Maya Jama.

Joshua was a clear favourite to claim Dubois' belt and set up a showdown with the winner of Fury's rematch with Usyk in December, thereby giving him the chance to become undisputed world champion.

Daniel Dubois celebrates victory against Anthony Joshua in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vows after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

Read More: Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Once Oasis' Liam Gallagher had warmed up the crowd, the fight got underway with the British rivals engaging in a dramatic opening round that ended with Joshua being saved by the bell.

Dubois was on the front foot and looking to land the more purposeful shots, his aggressive use of the head resulting in two warnings.

But at the end of the round he caught Joshua with a savage overhand right that floored the challenger and just as he returned to his feet, the bell sounded.

It was a dramatic start and the fireworks continued into the second round which saw Joshua in full survival mode, desperately clinging on to the underdog as he looked to find the finishing shot.

Fighting back moments before his knock-out, Joshua attacked back and Dubois was momentarily stunned by two right hands.

But just as Joshua looked to pile on the pressure, the 34-year-old was caught by successive right hands himself and he was down again, this time unable to beat the count

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, looked shellshocked and his worst fears were realised as the extraordinary bout was brought to a swift finish.

Daniel Dubois knocks out Anthony Joshua in the IBF World Heavyweight bout. Picture: Alamy

Dubois had previously spoken of his determination to “legitimise” his reign as IBF champion after being given the belt which Usyk vacated in June.

The fighter put on a destructive display against his rival that could signal the end of Joshua’s career after a long attempt to rebuild his reputation inside the ring.

Joshua had shown in impressive wins against Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou that the confidence damaged by his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz and two losses to Usyk had returned.

Dubois, meanwhile, was fighting his own reputation battle after he was accused of quitting against Joe Joyce and Usyk but he responded by stopping Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic in determined wins full of heart and skill.