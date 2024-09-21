Anthony Joshua stunned as Daniel Dubois knocks out bout favourite in fifth round to retain IBF heavyweight title

21 September 2024, 22:37 | Updated: 21 September 2024, 23:08

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Anthony Joshua has failed to become a three-time world heavyweight boxing champion after he was dealt a decisive knock-out by Daniel Dubois at Wembley this evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In front of a record-breaking 96,000 crowd - and preluded by Oasis’ Liam Gallagher singing Rock ‘N’ Roll Star, Supersonic and Cigarettes & Alcohol - Joshua found himself on the end of a brutal Dubois uppercut to bring proceedings to an end.

Joshua was dropped to the floor three times before the conclusive finish as the underdog was crowned champion.

Gathered at ringside to watch the clash between the power-punching British rivals were Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk, Conor McGregor, Ricky Hatton, Nigel Benn, Emma Bunton and Maya Jama.

Joshua was a clear favourite to claim Dubois' belt and set up a showdown with the winner of Fury's rematch with Usyk in December, thereby giving him the chance to become undisputed world champion.

Daniel Dubois celebrates victory against Anthony Joshua in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley
Daniel Dubois celebrates victory against Anthony Joshua in the IBF World Heavyweight bout at Wembley. Picture: Alamy

Read More: 'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vows after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

Read More: Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Once Oasis' Liam Gallagher had warmed up the crowd, the fight got underway with the British rivals engaging in a dramatic opening round that ended with Joshua being saved by the bell.

Dubois was on the front foot and looking to land the more purposeful shots, his aggressive use of the head resulting in two warnings.

But at the end of the round he caught Joshua with a savage overhand right that floored the challenger and just as he returned to his feet, the bell sounded.

It was a dramatic start and the fireworks continued into the second round which saw Joshua in full survival mode, desperately clinging on to the underdog as he looked to find the finishing shot.

Fighting back moments before his knock-out, Joshua attacked back and Dubois was momentarily stunned by two right hands.

But just as Joshua looked to pile on the pressure, the 34-year-old was caught by successive right hands himself and he was down again, this time unable to beat the count

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, looked shellshocked and his worst fears were realised as the extraordinary bout was brought to a swift finish.

Daniel Dubois knocks out Anthony Joshua in the IBF World Heavyweight bout
Daniel Dubois knocks out Anthony Joshua in the IBF World Heavyweight bout. Picture: Alamy

Dubois had previously spoken of his determination to “legitimise” his reign as IBF champion after being given the belt which Usyk vacated in June.

The fighter put on a destructive display against his rival that could signal the end of Joshua’s career after a long attempt to rebuild his reputation inside the ring.

Joshua had shown in impressive wins against Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou that the confidence damaged by his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz and two losses to Usyk had returned.

Dubois, meanwhile, was fighting his own reputation battle after he was accused of quitting against Joe Joyce and Usyk but he responded by stopping Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic in determined wins full of heart and skill.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Amy Dowden at the National Television Awards

Strictly's Amy Dowden delighted with 'perfect comeback' after return to ballroom floor following cancer treatment

'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vowes after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

'We are not going down the road of austerity,' Starmer vows after winter fuel payment cuts and freebies row

Father, 45, caught smuggling £1m cannabis at Heathrow Airport after flying with children from Bangkok

Father, 45, caught smuggling £1m cannabis in suitcases at Heathrow Airport after flying with children from Bangkok

The Princess Royal speaking to Arnhem veteran Geoff Robinson, 99, from Peterborough, during a reception at the Airborne Museum Hartenstein in Oosterbeek, Netherlands

Princess Anne pays tribute to Battle of Arnhem troops on 80th anniversary of famed Second World War operation

Black and white photo of Kathryn Crosby and Bing Crosby

Kathryn Crosby, actress and widow of Oscar-winner Bing Crosby, dies aged 90

Lebanon Mideast Tensions

Death toll from Israeli air strike on Beirut rises to 37

Two men in dark suits shake hands

Centre-right government announced in France two months after divisive elections

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Former Royal protection chief 'warned Palace about Mohamed Al Fayed' before Diana went on holiday with businessman

Madonna with a black veil over her face

Madonna makes veiled entrance to Dolce & Gabbana for show marking 1990s heyday

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Diddy scrutinised over ‘sex crimes’ as questions arise over his music’s future

Worker sacked after calling cutomer 't***' in accidental email mix-up is awarded £5k in unfair dismissal claim

Worker sacked after calling customer 't***' in accidental email mix-up is awarded £5k in unfair dismissal claim

British summer to go out with a bang as thunderstorms and showers hit UK while Met Office issues urgent warnings

British summer to go out with a bang as thunderstorms and showers hit UK and Met Office issues urgent warnings

The 50-year-old ex-Army officer was missing from the Newcastle area since early Thursday afternoon

NHS colleagues pay tribute to Geordie Hospital star Katherine Watson who helped hospital patients and staff through Covid
Hezbollah leadership 'almost completely dismantled' claims Israel, as death toll rises after Beirut strikes

Hezbollah leadership 'almost completely dismantled' claims Israel, as death toll rises after Beirut strikes

Consumers who buy their food at convenience stores could be paying up to a fifth more than at larger branches of the same supermarket

True cost of going to small supermarkets rather than big shops revealed

A view of the former Al-Falah school after the strike

'22 killed including 13 children' in Israeli strike on Gaza, local officials say, as IDF says it took out Hamas fighters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russian arms depot on fire after Ukraine launches more than 100 drones

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering raising alcohol duty

Chancellor Rachel Reeves considers raising alcohol duty in Budget - but drinks industry bosses say the move would be 'catastrophic'
Diane Abbott has claimed that Keir Starmer 'is in the pocket of millionaires'

Starmer 'is in pocket of millionaires', Diane Abbott claims amid row over Labour donations ahead of party conference
Lisa Nandy spoke to Matthew Wright on LBC this morning

'We will keep pensioners warm this winter', minister vows, despite winter fuel payment cut

Indonesia New Zealand Kidnapped Pilot

Separatist rebels release New Zealand pilot after 19 months captive in Papua

A road is flooded after heavy rain in Wajima,

Heavy rain triggers deadly landslides and floods in Japan

Sri Lanka Presidential Election

Sri Lankans vote in election to decide how nation recovers from economic crisis

Rayne Beau lost 40% of his body weight during his missing two months, his owners said

Mystery as cat reunited with owners after 900-mile trek across the US, two months after going missing on camping trip
Germany Oktoberfest Opening

Thousands of beer lovers descend on Munich for Oktoberfest

Mr Mehrtens has been released after 19 months in captivity in Papua

Relief as pilot held prisoner for 19 months by rebels in remote Pacific region allowed to walk free

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed described as ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers
Five women have alleged they had been raped by Mohamed Al Fayed

I warned the Queen that Al-Fayed was ‘a salacious attacker of women,’ says former Royal security chief
Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary.

Prince Harry to return to UK for WellChild awards without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell
Former BBC broadcaster Huw Edwards arrives at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London.

Huw Edwards received indecent images on Whatsapp: Tech companies must do more to keep platforms safe
An assassination attempt on its own will not tip the balance for Trump, writes Dr David Andersen.

A second assassination attempt puts Trump back in spotlight— Can he take advantage of the moment to sway voters?
Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories, writes Stephen Rigley.

Farewell Sven, thanks for the memories and I hope we all learn from the dignity you have shown

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit