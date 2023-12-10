Arrest made in murder case after man, 45, was found dead nearly 40 years ago near North London tube station

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a 39-year-old murder just days after a renewed appeal in the case. Picture: Met Police/Google

By Chay Quinn

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a 39-year-old murder just days after a renewed appeal in the case.

Anthony Littler, 45, was found dead near East Finchley tube station in May 1984.

A renewed appeal for information was issued by the Met Police during a routine review of the cold case - after information about similar attacks in the area came to light.

A police statement said: "On Sunday December 10, a 58-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

"He has since been bailed to a date in January pending further inquiries."

An appeal poster outside East Finchley Underground station in north London as Metropolitan Police detectives are appealing for information in the unsolved murder of Anthony Littler. Picture: Alamy

Anthony Littler, from Leslie Road, N2 was killed after leaving East Finchley tube station at around 00.15am on May 1, 1984.

Mr Littler was found with significant head injuries in an alleyway known as ‘The Causeway’ behind the station and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Before today, no suspects had been identified. The motive for the murder also remained unknown.

A witness statement taken from a shopkeeper at the time suggests that on April 29, 1984, a man came into Galleon Wine Stores on High Road, N2, with severe facial injuries including a badly bruised black eye.

During the recent appeal Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who leads the investigation, said: “We understand that this murder took place almost 40 years ago and that people’s memories will have diminished over time.

DCI Neil John outside East Finchley Underground station in north London as Metropolitan Police detectives are appealing for information in the unsolved murder of Anthony Littler. Picture: Alamy

“However, this witness statement suggests the man who came into the shop was subject to a particularly vicious attack. We believe that the victim would not have forgotten what is likely to have been a traumatic event in his life.

“If you think this may have been you, or you believe you know who was attacked or even who the attackers were, we would ask you to come forward and speak to us now.

“The length of time passed has not diminished our efforts to get justice for Anthony and his family. No piece of information will be considered too small.”

Anthony’s cousin Tricia McClure said: “Anthony was a lovely, kind and gentle man who wouldn’t have hurt anyone. It is heart-breaking to our family that this happened to him.

“After all this time, we hope this new investigation puts those responsible behind bars. It won’t bring Anthony back, but it will give us some closure.”