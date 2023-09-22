Moment 'massive fight' erupts in Dubai Mall as swarms of Apple fans race to get their hands on new iPhone 15

The mall descended into chaos amid the launch. Picture: Twitter/X/TikTok

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the moment a ‘massive fight’ broke out in Dubai Mall as Apple fans raced each other to get their hands on the new iPhone.

The hotly anticipated iPhone 15 sent Apple fans into a frenzy on Friday amid the tech brand’s new phone launch.

Shocking footage shared online showed a queue for the event launch descend into chaos as masses of people raced to get their hands on the new model.

One clip shared on X (formerly Twitter) said: “A massive fight over the new iPhone 15 took place in a queue outside the Dubai Apple Store.”

The video showed hordes of people being pushed to the ground and attempting to squeeze past security to get their hands on the new phone.

Footage shared on X showed masses of people rushing to get the phone. Picture: X/Twitter

It came amid the launch of the iPhone 15 as it was officially put on sale on Friday after its announcement on September 12.

Other major cities, such as London, New York, Beijing and Bangkok had masses of people queuing for the new phone.

Another clip shared on TikTok, captioned “Today 6am Dubai Mall” showed masses of people running through the mall, which is one of the biggest in the world, to beat the rush for the phone.

The footage showed people running up escalators the wrong way in an effort to beat the crowds to the queue and people pushing each other to get in line.

Reports suggest many began queuing for the phone a day ahead of the launch, with some even camping overnight to get ahead of the queue.

Users online were stumped by the footage, as one joked: “Maybe they think it’s for free.”

Another added: “Why bother with all this chaos when you can order it online?”

One also said: “Thank god I pre-ordered.”