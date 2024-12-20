Archbishop of Canterbury’s Christmas donation rejected by youth charity

Archbishop of Canterbury and the Children's Society. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Levene

A donation from the Archbishop of Canterbury has been rejected by a youth charity.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Children's Society charity has rejected a Christmas donation from Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, because of his failures in dealing with serial child abuser John Smyth.

The charity have said accepting a donation from Welby, who is stepping down over the scandal, would “not be consistent with the principles and values that underpin our work”.

Welby, 68, did not report Smyth's abuse of boys and young men to police in 2013 and has said he takes "personal and institutional responsibility" after the Church of England covered up "abhorrent" abuse.

Welby will formally step down from his post in early January after being the Archbishop for 12 years, being officially named the 105th Archbishop on 4 February 2013.

The Archbishop sent out an electronic Christmas card earlier this week, signed by him and his wife, Caroline.

The back of the card mentioned the work of the Children’s Society referring to their “works with children affected by criminal and sexual exploitation” to which the charity had “respectfully decided” not to accept on Friday.

Chief executive of the Children's Society has said “After careful consideration, we have respectfully decided not to accept the donation offered by the outgoing archbishop of Canterbury.

"The Children’s Society is deeply committed to supporting the survivors of abuse, our teams support victims of child sexual abuse,

"And this means that accepting this donation would not be consistent with the principles and values that underpin our work.”

Screen grab of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivers his final speech in the House of Lords ahead of quitting over failures in the handling of the John Smyth case. Picture date: Thursday December 5, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read more: US kills ISIS leader in Syrian airstrike as Washington says it won't let terrorists seize control after Assad toppled

Read more: Keir Starmer's former chief of staff and Partygate investigator Sue Gray to get peerage - list in full

The archbishop's London headquarters has shared in a statement "Lambeth Palace respects the decision made by the Children’s Society.

"The archbishop of Canterbury shares the principles and values of the Children’s Society and is committed to supporting the survivors of abuse and victims of child sexual abuse.

"He applauds the Children’s Society for their tireless work in this field.”

As Welby announced his resignation he said “in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse” after speaking about the serial abuser John Smith after failing to take action.

Welby failed to report Smyth, a barrister who beat young men in his garden shed which led to long term physical and psychological damage.

Smyth fled to Zimbabwe after allegations began to emerge where he continued to abuse young men and eventually died in South Africa in 2018.

He died whilst under investigation from Hampshire police, and was “never brought to justice for the abuse”, the Makin review said.

Russell said “Our thoughts are with all survivors of abuse. We believe that there is an urgent need for the Church of England to reset its approach to safeguarding

"And continue to create a safer church and safer spaces for young people, protected by real accountability and a culture of care.”

Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York has also been asked to step down due to how he handled allegations of abuse by an Essex priest.

Cottrell has defended himself saying that he acted as soon as was legally possible.