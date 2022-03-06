Arctic blast set to hit UK with freezing fog, sub-zero temperatures and snow

Brits have been told brace themselves for an Arctic blast this week. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Brits have been told brace themselves for an Arctic blast this week as bitterly cold temperatures are set to sweep across the UK.

Despite the spring season having officially started, an area of low pressure will blow in come Wednesday, bringing with it below freezing temperatures and a dusting of snow over parts of the UK.

According to weather experts at the Met Office, wintry weather could begin as early as Sunday evening with "widespread frost" developing as well as "freezing fog patches".

The official forecast for Monday predicts the weather to be "rather chill" but largely dry with sunny spells for most of Britain.

Looking forward to the long range forecast from March 11 to March 20, meteorologists say "wintry showers may reach all areas of the UK", meaning wide spread snow could be on its way.

The Met Office forecast reads: "A windy start to the period for all parts with heavy rain and coastal gales possible in northwestern regions.

"Outbreaks of rain will work their way erratically southeastwards across the UK, the heaviest of this will be across western hills. Elsewhere, especially the east will remain largely dry with variable amounts of cloud and sunshine, but with some rain and showers.

"Temperatures are expected to be mostly near normal to rather mild, though feeling colder in the wind.

"Through the rest of the period, frontal systems push eastwards which are likely to bring strengthening winds and rain. The main impacts are likely to be from heavy rain and gales during this time.

"Clearer weather, with showers, possibly wintry, may reach all areas by the end of this period."

According to new maps from WXCharts, from Thursday (March 10) snow is expected to fall in the north of the country.

While the heaviest snowfall will come in Scotland - with up to 25 centimetres likely to land - there is also set to be light snowfall in the Welsh Valleys.

Up to four inches an hour of snow could also fall in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Newcastle, and the Lake District.

While Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Yorkshire and the north east of England could also see some flurries.

Further south, there will be heavy rain and strong winds instead with the potential of overnight frosts developing in some areas.