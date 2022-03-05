Elizabeth Hurley pays tribute to "beloved lionheart" Shane Warne

Shane Warne's ex-fiancé Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her "beloved lionheart". Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Shane Warne's ex-fiancé Elizabeth Hurley has paid tribute to her "beloved lionheart", following the cricketer's death aged 52.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The actress and model, 56, was engaged to the Australian from September 2011 until they split in December 2013, with their relationship attracting significant media attention.

Hurley posted a series of photos on Instagram of them together, including one of them kissing on a beach. Another shows them smiling and holding hands at a charity cricket match.

Hurley, best known for starring in the Austin Powers and Bedazzled films, wrote: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart @shanewarne23."

Her son with American businessman Steve Bing, Damian, also paid tribute, writing on Instagram: "I'm still trying to wrap my head around this... SW was a father figure to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I've ever known.

"My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW's family."

Read more: Shane Warne's family offered state funeral after sudden death of cricket legend

Read more: Mariupol 'ceasefire' was cover for Moscow to reset troops for 'renewed offensive'

Damian Hurley, 19, paid tribute to Shane Warne following his death. Picture: Alamy

The record-breaking Australian cricketer could not be revived after being found unresponsive in his Thailand villa on Friday, following a suspected heart attack.

Following the announcement, Daniel Andrews, the premier of the Australian state of Victoria, revealed he had contacted Warne's family about a state funeral.

Many celebrity friends of Warne have since paid tribute, recalling fond memories and remembering him as a "true cricket legend".

Sir Elton John shared a photo of himself with Warne and Hurley, and he referenced the death of Rod Marsh, the Australian cricketer who also died on Friday.

He wrote: "A tragic day for Australian cricket. Two legends passing is heartbreaking. I knew them both and played cricket with Rod in Perth. A very special and fearless man.

Read more: Police search for man after Ukraine collection box stolen from London café

Read more: Woman dies after being blown over by Coastguard helicopter landing at hospital

"Shane was a magical bowler and such huge fun. They were both Australians through and through, which made them so endearing.

"My sympathies to their families and loved ones."

Ed Sheeran said he had spoken to Warne on the phone this week to mark the anniversary of the death last year of music mogul Michael Gudinski.

The singer-songwriter shared a photo of Warne and Gudinski together on Instagram and wrote: "The world keeps taking incredible people away.

"I spoke to Shane on the anniversary of Michael's passing this week saying we were both raising a glass of 707 in his honour, and now this news comes out.

"Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special. Such a gentleman.

"He gave so many hours and years of his life to bring joy to others, and was such an amazing friend to me. Il bloody miss you mate. Absolutely gutted."