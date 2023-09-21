Ariana Grande divorce details revealed: Pop star's requests following split from Dalton Gomez

21 September 2023, 13:14 | Updated: 21 September 2023, 13:23

Details of Ariana Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez have been revealed
By Emma Soteriou

Details of Ariana Grande's divorce from Dalton Gomez have been revealed, with the singer listing her requests following the split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grande filed for divorce from 28-year-old Gomez earlier this week after just two years of marriage.

She asked that spousal support and property be granted in accordance with her prenup, according to court documents seen by E! News.

The pop star also requested "miscellaneous jewellery and other personal effects" and "earnings and accumulations of petitioner before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation".

Grande is said to be worth around $240 million.

Both she and Gomez will pay attorney fees, the outlet said.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. Picture: Social media

Grande cited "irreconcilable differences" in documents seen by TMZ, which revealed Gomez also filed for divorce almost simultaneously.

The date of separation was listed as February 20, 2023, with sources saying the pair "worked everything out" before going to the courthouse and that Grande will "cut Dalton a [cheque]".

The pair are said to have taken their time to go over the details and settle amicably, hence there being such a long period between the split and divorce filing.

Insiders said: "They've been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process."

It was revealed in July that Grande and Gomez had separated after getting married just two years earlier in May 2021.

They began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement 11 months later.

Grande is reported to have since started dating her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, who is also divorcing his wife.

King Charles made a historic address to the French Senate

'She loved France, France loved her': Emotional Charles remembers Queen's 'golden bond' with France in historic address
Khalife has fled from prison

Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to breaking out of Wandsworth Prison, sparking nationwide four day manhunt
Minister hints working from home could stop HS2 from going to Manchester

HS2 may not go to Manchester because more people are working from home, business secretary hints
Thieves are targeting shops on the Tube network as part of a shoplifting epidemic

Organised gangs shoplifting stores on Tube stops as part of getaway network as they 'steal items to order'
Emergency workers at the scene of the blast

Four killed, five injured in gas blast and fire at Romania construction site

Hurricane Nigel is set to hit the UK this week

Exact date Hurricane Nigel set to batter UK, with two months' worth of rain falling in just hours this week
Six men are on trial at the Old Bailey variously accused of murder, kidnap, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice over the death of radio DJ Mehmet Koray Alpergin

Popular DJ tortured to death by ‘sadistic thugs’ who locked his girlfriend in a toilet for two days, court told
The Toshiba logo on a building in Kawasaki, Japan

Japan’s troubled Toshiba to delist after takeover by consortium succeeds

Google is being sued by the family of a man who drove off a collapsed bridge

Family of man who drove off collapsed bridge sues Google Maps for 'misguiding him to death'
A fire following a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russia strikes hit cities across Ukraine, killing at least two people

