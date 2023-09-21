Stephen Fry rushed to hospital after falling off O2 stage following AI speech

Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Stephen Fry has been rushed to hospital after falling off the stage at the O2 while giving a speech.

The actor was giving a speech at AI and tech festival CogX last Thursday when the incident took place.

He was understood to have been leaving the stage when he fell six feet off the edge.

Mr Fry sustained rib and leg injuries from the fall and was taken to hospital to be checked over.

"It looked like it was too dark and there didn't look like there was a handrail," a source told MailOnline.

"He fell two metres to the floor."

"Technology is not a noun; it is a verb. It is always moving. This is an arms race where we in the West will deliberately use less powerful weapons than our adversaries. These are exactly the problems that we faced in the Cold War." @stephenfry #cogxfestival23 #Ai #regulation pic.twitter.com/clspRkkJQ9 — Ben Brabyn (@BenBrabyn) September 14, 2023

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service sad: "We were called today at 11:31am to reports of an incident at the O2 Arena, in Peninsula Square.

"We sent a medic in a fast-response car, an ambulance crew, and an incident response officer to the scene.

"We treated a man for rib and leg injuries before taking him to hospital."

CogX Festival has launched an enquiry into the fall, with a spokesperson saying: "We were deeply concerned to hear of Stephen's accident after giving his inspirational speech on the impact of AI.

"We are thinking of him and wishing him a swift recovery.

"We have opened our own enquiry and until then we are not able to share any further details."