Katy Perry shares first social media post since sexual assault allegations made against ex-husband Russell Brand

Katy Perry shared her first social media post since the allegations emerged. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Katy Perry has shared her first social media post since allegations of sexual assault were made against her ex-husband Russell Brand.

Brand, 48, was accused of serious sexual assault allegations and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

He has strongly denied the allegations, which also include claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

Brand's former wife, Katy Perry - who was married to him between 2010 to 2012 - shared her first Instagram post since the allegations came to light on Tuesday evening.

The Firework singer posted an image of the latest addition to her shoe collection, with the caption reading: "Scootin n bootin."

Perry first met Brand on the set of his film Get Him To The Greek.

The US pop star is now engaged to actor Orlando Bloom and Brand is married to Laura Gallacher, the sister of presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

Following the string of serious allegations made against him, the BBC has removed some of Brand's work from iPlayer while YouTube - which usually earns him between £2,000 and £4,000 per video - axed his monetisation after fresh claims emerged.

Brand still has a presence on video platform Rumble, where his channel has 1.4 million followers and he hosts a weekly live show at 5pm BST, but there was no new episode on Monday.

His most recent video on Rumble is a short clip from Friday when he denied the allegations against him which were published the following day.

The Met police have since urged people to come forward with claims and are investigating an alleged sex attack in Soho in 2003.