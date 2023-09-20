Katy Perry sells music catalogue for £180million as ex-husband Russell Brand faces serious sex assault allegations

Katy Perry sells her music catalogue for £180million as ex-husband Russell Brand faces serious sexual assault allegations. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Katy Perry has got a £180million payday as her ex-husband Russell Brand faces serious sexual assault allegations about his behaviour with women.

Loading audio...

Perry, 38, sold her popular back catalogue to Litmus Music on Monday, landing a fortune for her stakes in master recordings and publishing rights on five of her albums.

The windfall could not be in starker contrast to her ex-husband who has been accused of a series of serious sexual assaults.

Perry has not made any comment on the allegations facing her former husband, but has continued to post unrelated posts on her social media.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand in 2010. Picture: Alamy

The couple held a lavish wedding in India at the Ranthambore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan in 2010.

Their marriage was set to be short lived, however, after Brand told the singer he wanted a divorce via text message the following year.

Yesterday it was revealed Russell Brand has stepped down from two of his businesses, One Arm Bandit and Mayfair Film Partnership Ltd, in the wake of sexual assault allegations against him.

The Companies House pages for both One Arm Bandit and Mayfair Film Partnership Limited, a film productions company, feature the update: ‘Termination of appointment of Russell Edward Brand as director on 19 September 2023.’

The resignations come after four women anonymously accused Brand of assaulting them between 2006-13, while he was at the height of his TV comedy fame. Now a YouTuber, Brand, 48, denies the allegations.

His income is already set to dwindle after YouTube has removed the monetisation of his content. Brand's main channel has over 6.62 million subscribers, and 2.4K videos. He is believed to make somewhere between £2,000 and £4,000 per video.

Russell Brand vehemently denies the allegations made against him.