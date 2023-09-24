Armed cops in Met Police hand in weapons in protest after officer charged with murder of Chris Kaba

An armed police officer has been charged with the murder of Chris Kaba. Picture: Handout/Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Armed cops in the Metropolitan Police are handing in their weapons in protest after an officer was charged with the murder of Chris Kaba.

Kaba was killed by a single bullet in a shooting in Streatham Hill on September 6 last year.

The father-to-be's death sparked protests against the police as his family called for justice over the 24-year-old's death.

Cops have now started their own protest, with some officers concerned about how the charge affects them, their colleagues, and families.

"A number of officers have taken the decision to step back from armed duties while they consider their position," a Met spokesperson said.

Protests erupted after Chris Kaba's death. Picture: Alamy

"We are in ongoing discussions with those officers to support them and to fully understand the genuinely held concerns that they have.

"The Met has a significant firearms capability and we continue to have armed response teams deployed in communities across London to keep the public safe."

Commissioner of the Met Sir Mark Rowley has said he understood why officers had taken the decision to reflect on "such weighty responsibilities".

"Our firearms officers... are not only prepared to confront the armed and dangerous to protect London's communities but they do so recognising the uniquely intense and lengthy personal accountability they will face for their split-second operational decisions," Sir Mark said in a statement.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. Picture: Getty

"I understand why many of them are reflecting on the potential price of such weighty responsibilities.

"Bravery comes in many forms. When officers have the levels of uncertainty and worry I saw in my colleagues today, simply going in and doing their jobs not knowing what incidents are ahead of them is courageous."

The police officer who was charged with Mr Kaba's murder has not been named publicly.