Army chief’s call for citizen army ‘infuriated’ No10 as top general called in for ‘dressing down’

28 February 2024, 05:45

General Sir Patrick Sanders was given a dressing down for his remarks
General Sir Patrick Sanders was given a dressing down for his remarks. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

An army chief that called for a ‘citizen army’ to be trained to fight in future wars was given a ‘dressing down’ for his comments, it has been revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

General Sir Patrick Sanders said last month that the UK’s army was ‘too small’ and that it would be necessary to call up the public to fight in the event of war breaking out.

It sparked a national debate about conscription, which Sir Patrick did not directly call for, but said that a 500,000-strong army would be necessary.

He was called into Admiral Sir Tony Radakin’s office for a ‘dressing down’ as a result as his comments left No10 ‘infuriated’, The Times reports.

Sir Tony told Sir Patrick that it was ‘unhelpful’ to have such a conversation in public.

British Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps,right, speaks to Chief of the General Staff General Patrick Sanders
British Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps,right, speaks to Chief of the General Staff General Patrick Sanders. Picture: Alamy
General Patrick Sanders called for a 'citizen army'
General Patrick Sanders called for a 'citizen army'. Picture: Alamy

He even went on to criticise the army chief in public, telling an audience at Chatham House on Tuesday that there are ‘no plans’ for what Sir Patrick called for and said his comments were ‘alarmist’.

“I worry the public debate that has played out over recent weeks risks becoming confused and some remarks are alarmist…Britain is secure,” Sir Tony told the audience.

Read More: Furious military wives force Army U-turn over plans to allocate accommodation based on number of children

Read More: Defence Sec 'furious' over 'woke' report urging British Army to prioritise diversity over security vetting for recruits

“We can always do better and we advise ministers on what more might need to be done in the future. But it is for politicians to decide how much resource is allocated and where and how this is balanced with wider demands of government,” he continued.

“Those are sensitive conversations. They are best done in private.

“We are not on the cusp of war with Russia. We are not about to be invaded.”

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin. Picture: Alamy

Sir Patrick's comments were part of a wider call among senior officials in Europe to prepare for all-out war with Russia as it continues its invasion of Ukraine.

Admiral Rob Bauer said that although NATO and member governments are readying themselves for conflict with Vladimir Putin's regime, civilians must realise that they also have a role to play.

He told reporters that civilians would have to be mobilised in large numbers if war broke out, and governments would have to prepare for how to manage that process.

Meanwhile, Sweden’s civil defence minister warned citizens that they could soon be taking up arms, bringing an end to 210 years of peace, as the country prepares to join NATO.

He added that the idea that peace "is an immovable constant" is "conveniently close at hand."

But Mr Bohlin said that "taking comfort in this conclusion has become more dangerous than it has been for a very long time.

"There could be war in Sweden," he said.

"The world is facing a security outlook with greater risks than at any time since the end of the Second World War.

"Are you a private individual? Have you considered whether you have time to join a voluntary defence organisation? If not: get moving!"

His comments led to a surge in the number of military volunteers in Sweden.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korean and US troops will begin major exercises next week

Texas Wildfires

Texas nuclear weapons facility pauses operations as wildfires spread

Election 2024 Michigan

Joe Biden and Donald Trump win Michigan primaries

James Cleverly announced the £31m package.

Home Office unveils £31m security package as Cleverly vows to 'protect MPs from intimidation'

World leaders have rejected Macron's idea.

World leaders reject Macron’s plan to send Nato troops to Ukraine in bid to stop 'Russia winning the war'

The pair speak about their relationship in the new doc.

Inside Jennifer Lopez’s rekindled romance with Ben Affleck: J Lo reveals reason pair reunited after years apart

Some of the renovation requests on his £7m home have been rejected.

Gordon Ramsay faces renovation setback on £7m home as council rejects chef's bid for new security gates

Salvatore Mancuso

Warlord Mancuso is extradited back to Colombia after serving sentence in US

Jam Master Jay

Godson and friend convicted in murder of Run-DMC rapper Jam Master Jay

Two men have been convicted over the murder of Jam Master Jay.

Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay's godson and childhood friend both found guilty of his murder

Jair Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro under investigation for allegedly harassing a humpback whale

A lawyer who represented 'murdered' Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny has been arrested in Moscow, Russian news has reported

Navalny's lawyer 'arrested in Moscow' after helping Russian opposition leader's mother obtain body from authorities

Former Tory MP Scott Benton has been suspended from the Commons.

Former Tory MP suspended from Commons over role in lobbying sting as Rishi Sunak faces fresh by-election headache

PlayStation is closing its London studio and axing 900 jobs (file image)

PlayStation to axe 900 jobs and close London studio to 'future ready' itself

Zelensky and Mohammed bin Salman

Zelensky meets Saudi crown prince to discuss peace deal and return of POWs

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45

Royal family mourns as Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston dies aged 45

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Scully apologised for his comments.

'I'm sorry I chose those words': Tory MP Paul Scully apologises after claiming there were 'no-go areas' in some cities
Michael Holt, 54, from the Wirral, was found dead in the boat 700 miles into the charity challenge off the coast of Cape Verde, west Africa

Fundraiser launched to return home British father found dead on boat four weeks into 3,000-mile Atlantic ocean row
A remote track near Pitilie

Murder probe launched after former groundsman shot dead while walking his dog on Scottish estate
David Shuttleworth and Matthew Melling escaped jail despite accidents at their trampoline park

Trampoline park bosses fined after 270 injuries in just two months including 11 broken backs
Henry Staunton (left) was fired as chair of the Post Office last month. He has since engaged in a public row with Business Secretary Kemi Bedenoch (right)

'I am the subject of a smear campaign': Sacked Post Office boss hits out at Kemi Badenoch following public row over exit
Union members protesting in Lagos

Government workers strike over Nigeria’s soaring inflation and economic woes

Prince Andrew led the royals into a memorial service after Prince William was forced to pull out

Smiling Prince Andrew returns to the fold as he leads royals into church after William pulls out
Crowds gathered to look for the money-filled briefcase, which was buried to create publicity for a concert.

'Treasure hunters' spark outrage by digging up protected sand dune to find buried money after influencers promote event
Global is launching a new sports podcast The Sports Agents

Behind the scenes of sport: First trailer for Global's new podcast The Sports Agents

Eco-protesters stormed five offices across London

Eco-zealots storm London's Walkie Talkie building as they march through City over insurance for oil projects

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla led the royals at the memorial for King Constantine of Greece after Prince William had to pull out.

Camilla leads the royals after Prince William pulls out of memorial for his godfather due to 'personal matter'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talking to King Constantine of Greece in a 2012 photo

Prince William pulls out of Windsor castle memorial event ‘due to a personal matter’

Donald Trump said Prince Harry betrayed the Queen

'Harry betrayed the Queen': Donald Trump says prince's behaviour is 'unforgivable' as he wades into royal row

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit