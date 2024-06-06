Arsenal fan found guilty of headbutting pundit Roy Keane after team's victory over Manchester United

6 June 2024, 12:21

Arsenal fan found guilty of headbutting pundit Roy Keane after team's victory over Manchester United
Arsenal fan found guilty of headbutting pundit Roy Keane after team's victory over Manchester United. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Christian Oliver

An Arsenal fan has been found guilty of headbutting footballing legend Roy Keane at the Emirates last year after his team's win over Manchester United.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Scott Law, 43, was handed a three-year football banning order and was found guilty of common assault after he and pundit Keane clashed following the Premier League match in September last year.

The fracas began when Keane and fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards were walking to do the final match analysis after Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Manchester United, the trial at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court heard.

The former Republic of Ireland and Manchester United midfielder was headbutted through doors at the Emirates Stadium by Law, of Waltham Abbey, Essex.

Law's defence team said CCTV footage from inside the stadium, shown in court, displayed Keane elbowing the defendant in the face.

Delivering his verdict, District Judge Angus Hamilton said he believed Law had been "untruthful about what happened" during the match.

Footage of ex-footballer Roy Keane during alleged assault as trial continues

Football pundit and former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, May 29, 2024
Football pundit and former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, May 29, 2024. Picture: Alamy

Read More: XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed

Read More: London flat advert written from the perspective of cats and offering mattress in living room for £1,000pm goes viral

"There was no reason Mr Keane should have picked on him in particular" and the former footballer was "calm and not agitated" when he left the studio, he added.

The judge said Keane's reputation as the so-called "hard man of football", was "years ago and was confined to the football pitch".

"I'm sure Mr Law assaulted Mr Keane."

Law - despite pleading not guilty - did not react as the verdict was delivered.

Giving evidence, the 52-year-old told the court that he was left "in shock" by the assault.

"There was lots of noise and shouting, as you would expect at a football match. I was just walking and, before I knew it, I was hit. I felt the contact and fell back through some doors.

"I was absolutely not expecting it. The only way I can describe it is that I was in shock. I didn't expect it to happen, not when I was in my workplace."

He said he suffered bruising on his chest and arms as a result of the incident.

Giving evidence to the court, former Manchester City defender Richards denied accusations by Law's defence barrister that he had claimed to see the headbutt because he was "Roy's mate" and had become his "puppy" and "stooge".

The ex-England defender said he "grappled" with Law following the alleged incident.

Richards said he was in "disbelief" at what he witnessed, and "felt sorry for Roy" who he described as a friend.

Scott Law, 43, (third from left) arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, north London, May 31, 2024
Scott Law, 43, (third from left) arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, north London, May 31, 2024. Picture: Alamy
Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, May 31, 2024
Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, May 31, 2024. Picture: Alamy

The pundit said "you wouldn't get sent off" for actions in CCTV footage, shown in court, that Law's defence team alleged showed Keane elbowing the defendant in the face.

Following the match, footage was widely shared on social media of Richards stepping in to calm an apparent confrontation.

Law, who was sat beneath the Sky Sports studio during the match, said Keane was "very animated" and "angry" throughout the game, adding he had "never really seen that behaviour from someone who was working in the Sky box".

He told the court: "Mr Keane was puffing his cheeks out. He was right up against the glass. He was banging on the window. "Mr Keane picked me out and started telling me to see him outside. He was pointing to doors in the box."

Law said he went inside the stadium to go to the toilet and encountered Keane who "collided into him".

Prosecutor Simon Jones KC asked Law: "Are you seriously saying that Roy Keane ran into the top of your head?"

Law, who cried while being questioned, said: "I put my head down in a defensive manner to protect my face."

Jones said Law's "ridiculous" defence had "changed dramatically" from a prepared statement he gave to police the day after the incident.

Asked about the apparent differences in this statement, Law replied: "I'd had no sleep - I was guilty by media. "It was the worst night of my life."

Law, a civil engineer, said he had been an Arsenal fan "from birth" and said his Emirates Stadium season ticket was his "prized possession".

He told the court: "It's the main part of my social circle. My wife organises her diary around Arsenal fixtures because she knows I'll be there."

As well as being barred from attending football matches, Law was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work, and must pay legal costs of £650 plus a victim surcharge of £114.

Kevin Christie, Crown Prosecution Service London North football lead prosecutor, said: "This gratuitous and senseless act of violence was completely unacceptable.

"When anyone attends a football match, either to work or to support a team, they should be able to feel safe and secure in that environment.

"The Crown Prosecution Service works in close partnership with the police to ensure that all perpetrators of violence at football grounds are brought to justice."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron at a ceremony near Colleville-sur-Mer

11 US veterans given Legion of Honour by French president on D-Day anniversary

Hunger Games (Alamy/PA)

Suzanne Collins announces release of a new Hunger Games novel next year

Prince Harry and Hugh Grosvenor (right)

Prince Harry pulled out of attending society wedding of the year after realising 'challenges of his attendance'

Breaking
Urgent hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after columnist goes missing during hike on Greek holiday

Urgent hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after columnist goes missing during hike on Greek holiday

US Army Staff Sergeant Gordon Black in a courtroom in Vladivostok

Russian court begins trial of US soldier arrested on theft charges

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Firefighters stand by two trains that collided in Pardubice

Four people killed and 27 injured in Czech Republic train crash

London flat advert written from the perspective of cats offering mattress in living room for £1,000pm goes viral

London flat advert written from the perspective of cats and offering mattress in living room for £1,000pm goes viral

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities as Zelensky joins D-Day events in France

A student holds a placard as she chants slogans

Spain applies to join South African case at UN court accusing Israel of genocide

World War II veteran, 102, dies on his way to D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France

World War II veteran, 102, dies on his way to D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France

400 British, Belgian, Canadian and US paratroopers jump to commemorate the contribution of airborne forces on D-Day

Moment British paras are made to show their passports to French officials after D-Day jump into Normandy

Palestinian children wounded in the Israeli bombardment on a residential building in Bureij refugee camp are brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israeli strike kills more than 30 people at Gaza school ‘being used by Hamas’

Charles and Camilla at the UK's national commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France.

'Our gratitude is unfailing': King Charles pays tribute to 'remarkable war-time generation' in D-Day 80 memorial speech

Putin warned Russia could provide long-range weapons to attack the West

Putin warns he will send allies long-range missiles in striking distance of West after weapons sent to Ukraine

The rescue vessels at the scene in the English Channel

Major rescue operation under way after dinghy ‘carrying 80 migrants’ capsizes in the English Channel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eight heartbreaking epitaphs remembering soldiers who died in the D-Day landings have been shared

Eight poignant epitaphs remembering brave soldiers who died in the D-Day landings 80 years on
Mount Ibu spews volcanic materials during an eruption on Halmahera Island

Indonesia’s Mount Ibu erupts three times, spewing lava and clouds of grey ash

Geert Wilders of the PVV casts his ballot for the European election

Netherlands kicks off four days of European Union elections across 27 nations

XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed

XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed
The launch of a Palestine missile from a rebel-controlled area of Yemen

Houthi rebels unveil solid-fuel missile that resembles Iranian hypersonic weapon

Mel Stride told LBC 'the remarks were unacceptable' but didn't say whether the Tories would return the cash

DWP boss Mel Stride won't say whether Frank Hester's donations will be returned - as Tories accept another £5m
King Charles at the D-Day commemoration event

LIVE: Royals and PM in Normandy to commemorate D-day

A military piper played a lament at sea at the exact moment the beach invasion began

Lest we forget: Military piper pays tribute to fallen soldiers to mark beginning of 80th anniversary of D-Day landings
Ms Abbott said the latest donation was “an insult to me and all black women."

General Election LIVE: Abbott donor row resurfaces, as Greens pitch new health plan

Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates died at the scene of the attacks

Killers and domestic abusers face tougher sentences as Tories pledge overhaul of homicide laws

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary
Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.

'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle
The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit