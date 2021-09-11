Arson at Manchester mosque investigated as hate crime

The fire at Didsbury central mosque is being treated as a hate crime. Picture: Google Maps

By Elizabeth Haigh

A hate crime investigation has been launched by police after an arson attack at a mosque in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) were called to a report of a fire just after midnight at Didsbury central mosque, located on the junction of Barlow Moor Road and Burton Road in Didsbury.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire, which damaged a door.

No one was injured in the attack.

Greater Manchester Police have said that the incident is being treated as a hate crime, and detectives are already carrying out a number of lines of enquiry.

#APPEAL An investigation is underway after an arson at a mosque on Barlow Moor Road in #Didsbury just after midnight. The fire caused minor damage and we're treating the incident as a hate crime with lines of enquiry being followed up. See anything? More: https://t.co/K4eUQCIr8h pic.twitter.com/1Ji8HDHM09 — GMP Chorlton (@GMPChorlton) September 11, 2021

Read more: 'Armoured jet skis to be used by Border Force' to spin back migrant boats

Inspector Shoheb Chowdhury, from GMP's south Manchester district, said: "This is a dreadful incident which will no doubt have caused concern in the community and we are doing all we can to find who was responsible and continue to engage the mosque and those concerned in the community.

"Detectives have been carrying out enquiries and have already seized CCTV and items from the scene as part of the investigation.

Read more: Police officer who punched and kicked teenage boy as he lay on the ground is jailed

"Our officers will be in and around the area today and anyone concerned can speak to officers who will address any concerns.

"Hate crime will not be tolerated. We're fortunate in that Greater Manchester is a diverse place that our communities call home and those who wish to commit a crime motivated by hate will be brought to justice.

"We believe there were several vehicles that may have driven past at the time and would ask anyone who may have any dashcam footage to get in touch."

Anyone with information can go online or call 0161 856 4973. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.