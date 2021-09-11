Police officer who punched and kicked teenage boy as he lay on the ground is jailed

11 September 2021, 10:01 | Updated: 11 September 2021, 10:06

PC Declan Jones was sentenced to six months in prison.
PC Declan Jones was sentenced to six months in prison. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

An ex-police officer from Birmingham was jailed for six months yesterday after assaulting a 15-year-old boy while on duty.

PC Declan Jones, 30, was convicted of assaults against two members of the public on consecutive days during the first Covid lockdown.

The court heard how Jones pulled a cyclist, Michael Rose, 44, off his bicycle, punching him and pinning him against a patrol vehicle in Birmingham on 20 April 2020.

The next day he assaulted a 15-year-old boy, who he falsely accused of possessing drugs, by punching him and kicking him while he lay on the ground.

Passing sentence at Birmingham Magistrates' Court, District Judge Shamim Qureshi said that the boy "is never going to trust a police officer again."

The judge responded to body-cam footage of the incident: "He starts crying, he's a 15-year-old - you've just beaten him up twice and the way you talk to him, the sarcastic comments you made to him... It shows how you looked down on him.

Read more: Mum accused of killing her children in M1 horror crash 'goes on the run'

"He was simply a child and nothing more."

"I would be failing in my public duty to suspend your sentence," the Judge Qureshi added.

Both of Jones's victims were black, although an investigation by the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) did not find a case to answer over discrimination allegations.

The 30-year-old was sacked from West Midlands Police force for gross misconduct earlier this week.

He was sentenced to six months in prison at Birmingham Magistrates' Court.

Judge Shamim Qureshi told the former PC: "What we have here in this case is not simply an isolated incident.

"It was a difficult situation for the whole country, the first lockdown this country has ever seen. The streets were pretty well deserted and so it’s an abuse of power in a scenario which was unique in that there were not many people around to witness what was going on."

Read more: Moped-riding gunman shown firing at victim in the street in CCTV footage

Both incidents were caught on CCTV.

Jones was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to both victims, and prosecution costs of £3,500.

He was also cleared of assaulting a third complainant who was punched in the face on 23 April, as the judge found this use of force to be "proportionate".

Read more: Man arrested at Bristol petrol station after knifeman forces staff to hide in safe room

West Midlands Police Chief Constable, Sir David Thompson, apologised to the victims and said: "The case concerns a significant national concern – namely excessive force by the police on black men."

He said Jones’s actions "undermined our efforts" to build trust with the public.

"This case will inevitably be seen in the context of deep concerns by the black community about the use of force by police," he said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Steve Bray received some choice words as he followed Nigel Adams in Westminster

Minister admits using 'colourful language' but refuses to apologise for swearing at 'Stop Brexit Man'
Saudi police women, who were recently deployed to the service, from right to left, Samar, Alaa, and Bashair, stand alert in front of the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, during the annual hajj pilgrimage (Amr Nabil/AP)

Saudi Arabia implementing reforms 20 years after September 11 attacks
The Queen has told Joe Biden her thoughts and prayers are with the 9/11 victims

'My thoughts are with the victims': Queen's message to Joe Biden on 9/11 anniversary
Damage caused by a tornado on the Italian island of Pantelleria (AP)

Two killed as tornado strikes small Italian island

Angela Wagner sits next to her lawyers in the Pike County Common Pleas Court (Brooke LaValley/AP)

Woman pleads guilty over plot that led to deaths of eight family members
Police seized £120 million of cocaine

Police seize £160m of cocaine in luxury yacht raid as six arrested

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The world is remembering the 9/11 attacks

September 11 twenty years on: LBC listeners reflect

Vaccine passports will result in indirect discrimination against groups, academic tells LBC

Vaccine passports will result in groups being indirectly discriminated against, says academic
'I don't know what we stand for anymore as a party,' Labour member tells LBC

'I don't know what we stand for anymore as a party,' Labour member tells LBC
RAF hero pictured comforting baby: 'I’ll never forget harrowing Afghanistan evacuation'

RAF hero pictured comforting baby: 'I’ll never forget harrowing Afghanistan evacuation'
James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's mix-up of Black sportsmen

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up
Nick Ferrari reacted to the news

Furious Nick Ferrari reacts to army of NHS bureaucrats on £200k a year

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London