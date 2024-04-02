Asda and Morrisons recall popular cheese amid fears over bacteria that can cause meningitis

2 April 2024, 15:25

ASDA Extra Special Taleggio has been recalled
ASDA Extra Special Taleggio has been recalled. Picture: Alamy/FSA

By Emma Soteriou

Asda and Morrisons have recalled a popular cheese amid fears over bacteria that can cause meningitis.

Asda recalled its Extra Special Taleggio as a precautionary measure due to Listeria monocytogenes having been found in some of its products.

People who eat food contaminated with listeria could end up with an illness called listeriosis.

More rare cases can even result in "serious complications such as meningitis".

It comes after Morrisons also recalled its own brand of taleggio cheese.

Food Standards Agency
Food Standards Agency. Picture: Handout

A notice from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said 200g packs of the cheese with a use-by date of April 14 should not be eaten.

It said customers should instead return it to stores for a full refund - no receipt needed.

The FSA said: "The presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the product listed above.

"Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

"However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

"Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems."

The NHS says: "If you get listeriosis while you're pregnant, there is a risk it could cause miscarriage or stillbirth.

"In babies and people with a weakened immune system, listeriosis can sometimes lead to serious and life-threatening problems such as sepsis or meningitis."

