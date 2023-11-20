Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Four men found guilty of murdering Ashley Dale after she was shot dead with a Skorpion sub-machine gun in Liverpool
20 November 2023, 14:54 | Updated: 20 November 2023, 15:04
Four men have been found guilty of murdering Ashley Dale after she was shot dead with a sub-machine gun in Liverpool.
James Witham, 41, Joseph Peers, 29, Niall Barry, 26, and Sean Zeisz, 28, were found guilty of murdering council worker Ms Dale, 28, in August last year.
Ian Fitzgibbon was cleared of the charge.
Ms Dale was found with a gunshot wound in the garden of her home.
The intended target of the attack was her boyfriend Lee Harrison, a drug dealer who was in a feud with a rival gang, the court heard.
But Mr Harrison was not at home at the time.
