Four men found guilty of murdering Ashley Dale after she was shot dead with a Skorpion sub-machine gun in Liverpool

Ashley Dale died in the summer of 2022 after she was hit in the abdomen by a bullet. Picture: Merseyside Police

By Kit Heren

Four men have been found guilty of murdering Ashley Dale after she was shot dead with a sub-machine gun in Liverpool.

James Witham, 41, Joseph Peers, 29, Niall Barry, 26, and Sean Zeisz, 28, were found guilty of murdering council worker Ms Dale, 28, in August last year.

Ian Fitzgibbon was cleared of the charge.

Ms Dale was found with a gunshot wound in the garden of her home.

James Witham. Picture: Merseyside Police

Joseph Peers. Picture: Merseyside Police

Niall Barry. Picture: Merseyside Police

Sean Zeisz. Picture: Merseyside Police

The intended target of the attack was her boyfriend Lee Harrison, a drug dealer who was in a feud with a rival gang, the court heard.

But Mr Harrison was not at home at the time.

More follows.