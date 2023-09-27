Aston Villa's women's team 'dreading' first game of season due to 'wet-look shirts'

27 September 2023, 15:35

Players have been complaining about the shirts 'retaining sweat'
Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Aston Villa's footballers have been left frustrated by the quality of their new shirts, which are left 'covered in sweat' after minutes.

The Premier League club's men's team has been complaining about the shirt's 'wet-look', which is particularly notable on their home claret and blue home kit.

Their first-team coach, Unai Emery, is thought to be aware of the issue, as is sports manufacturer Castore.

Supporters and players have noticed how the shirts are quickly covered in swear and look as if 'they have jumped in a swimming pool', a source close to the team said.

The players 'look like they've jumped in a pool', one source close to the team said
Picture: Getty
Villa's first-team are not happy with the kit
Picture: Getty

According to football commentator Jacqui Oatley, Villa's women's team are 'dreading' their first game of the season.

"This is going to be a big problem," she told Newsbeat.

"They've got four TV games coming up. Normally they'd absolutely relish those games and look forward to them.

"But they're actually dreading it because they're really conscious about how they're going to look in this wet, clingy kit - for obvious reasons."

Aston Villa Women Unveil New Signing Adriana Leon
Picture: Getty

The Premier League club announced last year they had signed a "landmark multi-year" deal with Castore, which also manufacture Newcastle's kits.

They have also produced kits for Rangers and Sevilla in the past.

