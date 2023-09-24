David Lammy 10am - 1pm
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford involved in 'serious car crash' after Burnley game
24 September 2023
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was involved in a 'serious car crash' after their game against Burnley on Saturday night.
The England striker had just left his team's Carrington training camp in his Rolls-Royce before he was involved in the smash, The Sun reports.
Rashford was left shaken by the crash, though he is not thought to have sustained serious injuries.
No arrests were made and no ambulances were called.
The back-left tyre and taillight of Rashford's car were badly damaged in the terrifying smash.
It came just hours after Manchester United beat Burnley 1-0 at Turf Moor.
The United forward played a full 90 minutes as his team broke a three-game losing streak thanks to a thunderous Bruno Fernandes volley.
The victory leaves United in eight place in the Premier League.
Ten Hag told BBC Sport after the win: “It was clear. Of course we needed that win. We had a tough run of games against good opponents. It wasn’t necessary to lose those games. Today was must-win.
“The team spirit and how they fight together [was impressive]. It was a team attacking with 11 and defending with 11. They supported each other. A lot has been against us, like injuries and decisions. Like tonight.”