Astrologer Russell Grant admits he was 'in denial' over brain tumour as he praises 'lovely' and 'reassuring' neurosurgeon

4 March 2023, 03:20 | Updated: 4 March 2023, 03:58

Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant has admitted he was &squot;in denial&squot; after being diagnosed with a brain tumour as he praised his "lovely" and "reassuring" neurosurgeon who encouraged him to get the operation he needed.
Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant has admitted he was 'in denial' after being diagnosed with a brain tumour as he praised his "lovely" and "reassuring" neurosurgeon who encouraged him to get the operation he needed. Picture: Twitter/@THERussellGrant

By Chris Samuel

Celebrity astrologer Russell Grant has admitted he was 'in denial' after being diagnosed with a brain tumour as he praised his "lovely" and "reassuring" neurosurgeon who encouraged him to get the operation he needed.

Grant, 71, underwent a six-hour procedure to remove a tumour on his pituitary gland shortly before Christmas.

The TV personality had the operation after doctors said the tumour could "blank out" his optic nerve, and cause him to lose his sight.

But Grant has revealed that prior to the procedure he was "so scared", but his neurosurgeon helped settle his nerves.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: "I was in denial. I was so scared. Then one day I had a Zoom call with my neurosurgeon Professor Omar ­Pathmanaban. He was lovely, so ­reassuring.

Read more: Two unions suspend ambulance worker walkouts after ministers agree to pay talks - but another still set to go ahead

Read more: Insulate Britain eco-activists jailed for talking about climate crisis in trial, defying judge's orders

"But what topped it off was he then said: "It would be an honour and a privilege to take away your tumour… when I was a kid my mother and I used to watch you every morning on breakfast telly. It made me late for school.""

Astrologer Russell Grant before going on air as BBC Breakfast celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special show and guests at MediaCityUK, Salford. Picture date: Tuesday January 17, 2023.
Astrologer Russell Grant before going on air as BBC Breakfast celebrate its 40th anniversary with a special show and guests at MediaCityUK, Salford. Picture date: Tuesday January 17, 2023. Picture: Alamy

Grant was told not to sneeze or blow his nose for the next six months after the operation to avoid complications.

He also spoke of his heartbreak following the death of his mother aged 93, in January 2021.

England and Wales were in lockdown at the time, which meant he was unable to attend her funeral and had to say goodbye to her on Zoom.

Recalling her passing he said: "I went into a great deal of grieving. It was terrible. I felt guilty, I felt I had let her down, even though I’d been looking after her since the 1970s, but I wasn’t there at the end."

Grant thanked the team who looked after him in an update on his recovery this week
Grant thanked the team who looked after him in an update on his recovery this week. Picture: Twitter/@THERussellGrant

He experienced sudden weight loss in the following months which he put down to grief, before tests revealed his body had none of the stress hormone cortisone.

A scan revealed that he had a tumour which was benign but pressing against his optic nerve and without surgery he would lose his sight.

Grant was reluctant at first to undergo the operation, but his friend, the singer Russell Watson, urged him to get it done immediately, having had the same operation in 2006.

He is now in recovery, and said his experience has "reminded me every day is precious and every day I need to do something that is important, not just for me but for the wider world".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Abortion Pill Pharmacies Explainer

Pharmacy chain will not sell abortion pills in 20 US states

New leaked messages show Matt Hancock (R) frantically scrambling to save his career political career after pictures emerged of his embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo during his time as Health Secretary.

'How bad are the pics?': Leaked messages reveal Matt Hancock's reaction to affair exposé

Reclaiming Bison

US enlists indigenous tribes in bid to conserve bison herds

Biden US Germany

Skin lesion removed from Joe Biden’s chest was cancerous, doctor says

Russia Ukraine War One Year Anniversary

Zelensky tells legal officials that Russia must face court for war crimes

Lifeboats have been despatched to a passenger ferry in the English Channel after a blaze broke out on board.

Lifeboats scrambled to passenger ferry in Channel after blaze breaks out onboard

Lewis and Pritchard glued themselves to the street

Insulate Britain eco-activists jailed for talking about climate crisis in trial, defying judge's orders

Joe Biden has been treated for cancer

US President Joe Biden had cancerous lesion removed last month, White House says

A sold-out baby sensory show featuring drag and burlesque performers has been cancelled following a backlash from parents.

'Baby drag act' cancels sold-out show blaming 'trolling and unfair media coverage' following furious online backlash

Russia Ukraine War

US to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles that can launch bridges

Indonesia Fuel Depot Fire

17 dead and dozens injured after fire at fuel depot in Indonesian capital

The student lightly scuffed the Quran

Police 'give words of advice' to boy who sent death threats to autistic student who lightly scuffed Quran at school

Murdaugh Killings

US lawyer Murdaugh sentenced to life without parole for killing wife and son

Strikes by thousands of ambulance workers have been suspended after GMB and other unions agreed to further talks with the Government.

Two unions suspend ambulance worker walkouts after ministers agree to pay talks - but another still set to go ahead

Police released CCTV of all three

Robbers break woman's leg in horrific attack as they steal her handbag in South London robbery

A Chelsea fan has been fined for racially abusing Son

Chelsea fan banned for three years after making racist gesture at Tottenham star Son Heung-Min

Latest News

See more Latest News

Achraf Hakimi

Paris St Germain defender Achraf Hakimi faces preliminary rape charges

The group has been torturing captured foxes

'Sickening and appalling': Cops hunt London gang capturing and torturing foxes by setting them on fire
Charlotte Jordan has been fired

Headteacher of top grammar school sacked after sending parents list of striking teachers' names
Greece Train Collision

First funeral takes place after Greece’s worst rail disaster

The block where the mother and daughter lived

Mother and daughter found dead in London council flat 'had not been seen by neighbours for seven months'
Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murdering his wife and son

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh gets life without parole for murdering his wife and son

Quincy Promes

Prosecutors call for Quincy Promes to be jailed over alleged stabbing of nephew

Andrew Tate has been in jail in Romania since December last year

Andrew Tate has 'dark spot on his lung' that is 'most likely a tumour', influencer's team claims
Alex Murdaugh with deputies

Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh facing 30 years in jail for killing wife and son

Mark Gordon is led from Crawley Police Station before being taken to Crawley Magistrates Court. He is charged along with Constance Marten

Constance Marten and boyfriend appear in court as police unable to say how baby Victoria died

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit