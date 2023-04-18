Asylum seekers in Wales will receive £1,600-per-month in benefits and public money to fight deportation

18 April 2023, 18:16 | Updated: 18 April 2023, 18:21

Asylum seekers will be given an income of £1,600-per-month in Wales under new plans by Labour's Welsh Government under Mark Drakeford
Asylum seekers will be given an income of £1,600-per-month in Wales under new plans by Labour's Welsh Government under Mark Drakeford. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Asylum-seekers housed in Wales will receive £1,600-per-month and taxpayer cash to help them fight to stay in the UK, Welsh Labour ministers have announced.

The plans which have been submitted to the UK's Justice Secretary Lord Bellamy include a pilot scheme of a Universal Basic Income (UBI) for the migrants as well as allowing them to access legal aid for their case in Britain's courts.

Three members of the Labour-led Senedd are co-signatories of the plans: Jane Hutt, Julie Morgan and Mick Antoniw.

The letter to Lord Bellamy demands that all adult arrivals should receive the UBI when they get to Wales and not be deprived of help with their legal fees.

The request follows a similar scheme which provides the same amount of UBI to care leavers for two years after they leave state care.

The plan will also apply to child asylum-seekers who turn 18 after they arrive in Wales, should they get the go-ahead.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is intending to stop small boats crossing the English Channel as part of his main policy pledges ahead of the next General Election - which must be announced before the end of 2024.

Rishi Sunak has made tackling asylum seekers crossing the Channel one of his primary policy focuses ahead of the 2024 general election
Rishi Sunak has made tackling asylum seekers crossing the Channel one of his primary policy focuses ahead of the 2024 general election. Picture: Getty

Read More: Pray for Ukrainian and Russian people and refugees, urges pope in Easter message

The UK Government is currently spending £6 million each day on hotel and emergency accommodation on housing asylum seekers - many of whom arrive in Britain by way of the Channel.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: "Last year we spent around £30 million on legal aid for asylum seekers and we will respond to the letter in due course."

A Welsh government spokesperson told the MailOnline: "We believe that care leavers have a right to be properly supported as they develop into independent young adults.

"Too many young people leaving care continue to face significant barriers to achieving a successful transition into adulthood than many of their peers.

"In line with our Nation of Sanctuary approach, we want to ensure that unaccompanied asylum-seeking children are supported to rebuild their lives and are not prevented from accessing appropriate Welsh government schemes and benefits to support their integration."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Wayne and Riley Peckham were jailed for murder after they savagely beat Matthew Rodwell to death over his relationship with Kerry Peckham in January last year

'Like a pack of animals': Father and son jailed after murdering his ex-wife's new lover

The price of supermarket essentials has skyrocketed in the last year due to food inflation.

Leon co-founder says government needs to 'subsidise the cost of healthy foods for people in poverty'

Armed police officers in front of a health club in Duisburg, Germany

Several people injured in gym attack in German city

APTOPIX Poland Holocaust Remembrance

Auschwitz march held ahead of Warsaw Ghetto 80th anniversary

Books-Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney memoir to revisit aftermath of US Capitol siege

Andrew Marr has called the rocketing price of food "frankly absurd" and says as it particularly effects cheaper options in the supermarket, inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off.

Andrew Marr: The frankly absurd rise in food prices affects us all - but inflation is higher for the poor than for the better off
Knives available to buy online

Weapons shop owner brazenly slams Government crackdown on 'menacing' blades: 'Kitchen knives do the job too'

Dean Dunham talks us through the changes to PPMs

Everything you need to know about the new pre-payment meters code of practice

Germany Military Accident

Seven soldiers hurt in military vehicle crash in Germany

Evan Gershkovich

Judge upholds detention of jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

Sudan

Ceasefire begins after fighting in Sudan kills nearly 200

Julia has been accused of leaving behind a phone that had explicit content of children on it

Woman who said she was Madeleine McCann reported to cops over claim 'she had phone with indecent images of children'

Falling Satellite

Old Nasa satellite falling to Earth but risk of danger ‘low’

White House Toddler

Toddler reunited with parents after crawling through White House fence

Switzerland Dinosaur Auction

T rex skeleton sells for more than £4 million at Zurich auction

Sadiq Khan has confirmed plans for a new "West London Orbital" Overground link from west to north west London set to launch in the early 2030s, as he contends with a backlash over the expansion of his ULEZ scheme.

Sadiq Khan confirms West London Orbital rail link plans as Mayor faces Ulez expansion backlash

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greggs is in a bun fight over late night food

Greggs gears up for legal battle to serve late night sausage rolls as police claim 24-hour bacon baps will worsen crime
Teacher Death-Teens Charged

Teenagers plead guilty to murder after Iowa teacher’s killing

Southwest Airlines

US airline grounds flights over technical glitch

Travel woes for Brits to get worse over the next five years, National Rail leak reveals.

More train delays ahead: Network Rail leak reveals services are 'only going to get worse' in next five years
Fox Dominion Lawsuit

Trial begins in case against Fox News for false election claims

Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits headquarters of Russian troops fighting in Ukraine

Love Island star Amy Hart speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty about cyber-flashing

Love Island star Amy Hart felt 'violated' after being bombarded with 'cyberflashing' online
Prince William will "tolerate" Harry's presence at King Charles coronation but "hasn't fulfilled his demand of a pre-coronation apology", a royal expert says.

Prince William will 'tolerate' Harry's presence at Coronation but Royal Family 'haven't met apology request'
The Wagner mercenaries said they had carried out atrocities

Chilling video shows Russian Wagner commanders admit killing children as young as five in execution campaign in Ukraine
The crash happened at a Co-op store in Teesside

Shocking moment ex-Premier League star Danny Graham crashes car into shop after drinking 'up to 10 pints'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession

King's Coronation route revealed: Avoid travel disruption and discover best places to catch the procession
King Charles reportedly said it would have been "inappropriate" for wives to attend the Queen's final moments

Kate 'reluctantly missed final goodbye with the Queen so Meghan wouldn't come - on King Charles' request'
Coronation rehearsal (LBC)

'A very special moment': First glimpse of King Charles’s Coronation procession as rehearsal makes its way down The Mall

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

‘They never checked if my baby was breathing!’: Black mother 'disregarded' during the birth of fifth child
NICK AND JUST STOP OIL CALLER

Just Stop Oil supporter 'swayed by alarmist tosh' says Nick Ferrari

Nick and Chris Phip

‘They should be taken off the streets completely’: zombie knives and machetes causing 'misery' declares Crime Minister
Shelagh Fogarty

'The dead zone!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to PM's claims that anti-maths mindset is holding back UK economy
James O'Brien 17/23

'They've tried to kill him twice!': James O'Brien left 'disgusted' by Vladimir Kara-Murza arrest
Nick and Education Secretary

Education Secretary stumbles over simple maths equation after government plans to tackle 'anti-maths' mindset
nick and grand national protestor

'Your colleagues have blood on their hands!': Grand National protester battled desperate allergy to ‘protect’ racehorses
Richard Hoiles defends horse racing.

Commentator Richard Hoiles defends horse racing after three horses die at the Grand National
Greg Hands tells Andrew Castle public services are in 'great shape'.

Public services in 'good shape' says Tory chairman Greg Hands

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing obstetric negligence experience

Bereaved mother reveals harrowing experience after 'doctor laughed' whilst her daughter died

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit