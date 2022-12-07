At least 155 people injured after two trains crash near Barcelona

7 December 2022, 09:44

The two trains crashed on the outskirts of Barcelona
The two trains crashed on the outskirts of Barcelona. Picture: Catalonia Fire Service

By Asher McShane

At least 155 people have been injured after two trains crashed into each other on the outskirts of Barcelona.

The crash, at around 6.50am GMT, happened at a station in Spain’s north-eastern Catalonia region.

The trains were travelling in the same direction and crashed while one was stopped at a station.

The crash happened at the Montcada i Reixac - Manresa station, about 12km (7 miles) from the centre of Barcelona.

Emergency services said that 150 people were "in a mild condition" and five others had been left "in a less serious condition".

One passenger told the Ser Catalunya news outlet that she experienced "a tremendous blow" and said that "people were screaming”.

Spanish Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez said she was closely monitoring the situation.

Ester Capella, the Catalan government's representative in Madrid, told Spanish National Radio that officials are investigating.

