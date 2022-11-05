Australian sniper dubbed ‘The Ninja’ shot dead in Ukraine as tributes paid to brave fighter

Tributes have been paid to Trevor Kjeldal who died while fighting in Ukraine. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

An Australian freedom fighter nicknamed ‘The Ninja’ has been killed while fighting Russian forces in Ukraine.

Tributes have been paid to Trevor Kjeldal, who was killed in "intense fighting" on the front lines against Russian troops. He was killed trying to liberate a village that was under Russian occupation, it is reported.

The Ukrainian village of Nevske, was liberated by Ukrainian forces on the same day he died.

Trevor was described by relatives as “a very treasured and loved member of our family”.

“Our depth of sadness at his loss is unfathomable,” they added.

He arrived in the country last year and was wounded in action in July.

He returned to the frontlines in September and said he planned to remain in Ukraine until the war ended.

'I've beat the odds once, so let's just see if I can do it again,' Mr Kjedal said at the time.

His death was confirmed by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, who say they are now providing assistance to his family.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: “This is tragic news. I remind people that the DFAT advice is that people do not travel to Ukraine,' he said during a press conference in Queensland.

“It is a dangerous place, but my heart goes out to the family and friends of the gentleman involved.”