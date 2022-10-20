Baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby had 'extraordinary discoloured patches' doctor had never seen before

20 October 2022, 20:00

Lucy Letby is accused of murdering seven babies
Lucy Letby is accused of murdering seven babies. Picture: LBC

By Kit Heren

A baby allegedly murdered by children's nurse Lucy Letby had "extraordinary" patches of discoloured skin before dying - which a doctor had never seen before.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Letby is in Manchester Crown Court accused of the murder of seven babies and attempted murder of ten more. She denies all charges.

Child A, who was born prematurely in Countess of Chester Hospital, died 24 hours later on June 8, 2015 after deteriorating very rapidly and unexpectedly, the court heard on Thursday.

The doctor who was called in to care for him said Child A's death did not fit the pattern of how unwell babies look as their condition gets worse.

Read more: 'Taking newborn to the mortuary was the hardest thing I've had to do', says Lucy Letby

Dr Harkness said: "It was incredibly unexpected. This was a completely stable, well baby who had no reason to deteriorate. I was very surprised to be called back.

"There was very unusual patchiness on his skin which I had not seen before. There were patches of blue/purple colour, patches of red and of white that didn't fit.

"This was bright red patches... that means you have blood going round your body." He said the patches were all over the body and were "there from shortly after the event started".

"It didn't come and go," said Dr Harkness. "It came. It was there. He had a cardiac arrest. Unfortunately I have seen lots of babies who have had the pattern that fits with death or dying and I have not seen these."

Child A died shortly after 9pm that night. The prosecution says Letby injected a fatal amount of air into Child A's bloodstream within 90 minutes of coming on duty.

The defence do not accept an air bubble, was the cause of death and say the care given to Child A on the unit - not by Letby - was "suboptimal".

Dr Harkness agreed with defence lawyer Ben Myers KC, that the discoloured patches struck him personally as "something quite extraordinary".

Read more: 'I am evil, I did this': Nurse accused of killing babies 'wrote confession note,' murder trial hears

But the medic accepted he did not make a recorded note of those particular skin colour changes at the time.

He said it was "something I only picked up later" when similar further incidents with babies took place at the hospital.

Mr Myers said: "Certainly by the time you came to make your police statement in July 2018, you talk about the colour changes then?"

A prison van believed to contain former nurse Lucy Letby leaves Chester Crown Court
A prison van believed to contain former nurse Lucy Letby leaves Chester Crown Court. Picture: Getty

"Yes," said Dr Harkness.

Mr Myers said: "I am going to suggest that you have been influenced in that recollection by conversations that have taken place about skin colours?"

"No," said the medic. "This was worth mentioning because it was a pattern recognition.

"At the time this was one of my first neo-natal deaths I had to deal with as a registrar. I was in tears. I required time off work."

The murder trial heard Lucy Letby penned notes saying "I am evil, I did this"
Lucy Letby. Picture: Shutterstock

The doctor accepted he also did not mention the "striking" skin patchiness in a statement to the coroner ahead of Child A's inquest in October 2016 when he said he thought he was "still upset".

Mr Myers said: "I am going to suggest there is a possibility that by this point the discussions had set in your mind about this colour when it really had not been there at all."

Dr Harkness replied: "No."

Asked by junior prosecutor Simon Driver if he was sure about Child A's skin discolour, he said: "Categorically yes. There was skin discolouring."

The jury has been told Child A did not have intravenous fluids for up to four hours on June 8 before he received glucose through a "long line" plastic tube at 8.05pm, co-signed by Letby and fellow nurse Melanie Taylor.

Children's nurse Lucy Letby who faces 22 charges of murder and attempted murder
Lucy Letby. Picture: Shutterstock

Earlier on the shift, a cannula to a blood vessel stopped working, followed by two attempts to correctly insert a catheter in the belly button, which failed.

Dr Harkness fitted the long line but removed it shortly after Child A's sudden deterioration, the court was told.

Read more: Mother begged staff 'please don't let my baby die' as medics tried to save him, Lucy Letby trial hears

He later queried in his contemporaneous notes whether the procedure could be linked to Child A's death.

He told the court: "It was a knee-jerk reaction because in my mind this is the last thing that changed so should be the first thing to go. But there is no evidence then or since to support that as being the cause."

John and Susan Letby, parents of Lucy Letby, are at Manchester Crown Court for their daughter's murder trial (pictured last week)
John and Susan Letby, parents of Lucy Letby. Picture: Alamy

Dr Harkness said he initially thought the line's position was less than perfect but revised his opinion after a review with his consultant colleagues the next day.

Ms Taylor told jurors she could not remember whether she or Letby administered the glucose.

The court also heard from Lisa Walker, a neonatal nursery assistant who had worked at the unit for about seven years.

She said she had only known a "couple of deaths" during that time.

Read more: Children's nurse Lucy Letby 'injected babies with air and insulin' court hears as she denies murdering seven newborns

"I remember coming in to work to see another baby had died and remember thinking, 'What on Earth is happening?' she said.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and dead children allegedly attacked by Letby, and also prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies all the offences said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey

Jury: Kevin Spacey did not molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986

Actor Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey did not sexually assault teenage boy, jury finds

Harvey Weinstein allegations

Jurors set for Harvey Weinstein trial

Hans Niemann (L) and Magnus Carlsen (R)

Chess prodigy Hans Niemann sues for $100 million over claims he cheated using anal beads

Film director Paul Haggis

Rape accuser testifies against filmmaker Paul Haggis

Prince Harry has revealed that having therapy helped rebuild his confidence and understand his value.

'It opened my eyes': Prince Harry reveals therapy helped him regain confidence and 'understand his value'

The video shows nurses taking part in a TikTok trend

'Appalling' scenes as dementia care home staff appear to mock residents - by filming TikTok dance in adult nappies

Child abuse is an 'epidemic; in England and Wales, says Professor Alexis Jay, author of a damning new report. Home Secretary Grant Shapps has promised to act on the findings

'Sexual abuse of children in England and Wales is a poisonous epidemic', says damning new report

1

Analysis: Sunak and Mordaunt are leadership favourites, but Penny has the edge, Theo Usherwood writes

David Davis said Boris Johnson would not be 'qualified' to tackle the problems the UK faces

David Davis says Boris Johnson should 'go back to the beach' as former PM 'eyes leadership bid'

Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast

LBC presenter Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Should the Tories be able to foist another leader on this country?'

Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to remind Tories that Boris Johnson was unfit for office as PM

Tories need reminding that Boris Johnson is 'unfit for office,' Sir Keir Starmer tells LBC

Amazon

Amazon faces class action lawsuit in the UK over Buy Box

Boris Johnson and Rachel Johnson

'Wild horses won't stop Boris if he wants to run again': Rachel Johnson on former PM's possible plans to run for PM

Krishnan Guru-Murthy has apologised following the off-air remark

Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy suspended after being caught swearing at Tory minister Steve Baker

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Russia seeks to regain ground and hits Ukraine’s infrastructure

Lightning strikes over London, July 2013

Met Office issues thunderstorm weather warning across the UK, as Brits hit with flooding and hard winds
Rishi Sunak (l), Boris Johnson (c) and Penny Morduant (r) among the favourities to Lizz Truss

Boris Johnson ‘plans to run for PM’ as Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt set to fight it out for No10
1

Why are the November 2022 rail strikes happening and when are they?

Elnaz Rekabi

Iran’s Olympic chief claims climber will face no punishment

The pound rose as news of Liz Truss's resignation hit markets

Pound value shoots up as Liz Truss quits as PM

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Penny Mordaunt, Rishi Sunak or Boris Johnson: Who could replace Liz Truss?

Calls are mounting for Truss to forego her £115,000 annual expenses allowance given to all former PMs

Furious Brits share anger over £115,000 Public Duty Costs Allowance for Truss - after just weeks as PM
MPs have reacted to Liz Truss' resignation

MPs call for general election 'now' after Liz Truss quits following just 45 days in office

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike on August 27, 2019

Harry Dunn’s parents weep in court as they hear US spy’s wife Anne Sacoolas admit killing the motorcyclist by careless driving

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

"The police have just got to move in and remove them as soon as possible"

Eco-protesters should be 'removed as soon as possible’ says Former Met Commissioner

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime 'trying to blame everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'

Foreign Secretary says Iranian regime trying to blame 'everybody but themselves' as oppression of people 'bubbling up'
This caller tells James O'Brien that she's wearing her dead mother's clothes

'I’m down to wearing my deceased mother's clothes': Caller reveals her desperate attempts to save money
Rail strikes

Rail strikes expected after 'intransigent negotiations', said former transport adviser Andrew Gilligan
Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’

Remorseful Liz Truss voter says Tory leadership vote should not have been given to ‘people like us’
'Liz Truss has made a commitment, Ben Wallace wants to stick to it, Jeremy Hunt's not sure, somethings got to give.'

'They’ve got themselves in another mess': Journalist on concerns towards PM's pledge of financial military support
'I would sacrifice myself for the future of our generations to come.'

Climate action supporter says her and family would sacrifice themselves in eco protest

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit