'Baby drag act' cancels sold-out show blaming 'trolling and unfair media coverage' following furious online backlash

A sold-out baby sensory show featuring drag and burlesque performers has been cancelled following a backlash from parents. Picture: Social media

By Chris Samuel

A sold-out baby sensory show featuring drag and burlesque performers has been cancelled, following a furious backlash on social media.

The CabaBabaRave show, which is part of the vault festival at Waterloo, describes itself as a "little slice of afternoon delight" interspersing cabaret with "captivating baby sensory moments" and "ending in a rave".

But after footage from the show went viral online, critics said the event, which features scantily clad performers, isn't appropriate for babies.

Today it was revealed that an upcoming sold-show show on Saturday March 11, has been cancelled following the backlash, but Casa Baba Rave's organisers sat it's aimed at parents sick of "the f****** Wheels on the Bus", and not at babies and children, MailOnline reported.

In clips and promo shots a performer wearing a leopard-print thong and gloves, is seen doing a handstand on a chair as children and parents in the audience watch on.

Another is seen performing acrobatics from a swing suspended from the ceiling in a bondage-style outfit.

One picture from the event shows a topless woman wearing rainbow hearts on her nipples and a red thong holding a child in the air.

One of the performers. Picture: Social media

In an email announcing the show's cancellation, organisers Gemma Daubney, 38, and Liz West, 37, wrote: "We just wanted to say a huge thank you for buying a ticket for one of our upcoming events. Your support means the world to us.

They blamed the move on "trolling" and "unfair media attention" and said calling off the show was a "very hard decision".

"We think a small breather for our mental health is the right thing to do," they said. "We aren't a large company set up for this kind of attack - just two mums trying to spread some joy and love."

Another of the performers. . Picture: Social media

They confirmed that anyone who bought a ticket would be given a refund and said they weren't saying goodbye forever, "but just for now".

In a description for the event, the group said: "We wanted to create the type of event we ourselves as Mums would want to go to.

"There’s only so many times you can listen to the f****** Wheels on the Bus.

"We wanted to give parents the experience of a "big London night out".. cabaret, drinks and dancing.. but one you can bring your baby to and still be home for bedtime."