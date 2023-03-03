'Baby drag act' cancels sold-out show blaming 'trolling and unfair media coverage' following furious online backlash

3 March 2023, 19:26 | Updated: 3 March 2023, 19:41

A sold-out baby sensory show featuring drag and burlesque performers has been cancelled following a backlash from parents.
A sold-out baby sensory show featuring drag and burlesque performers has been cancelled following a backlash from parents. Picture: Social media

By Chris Samuel

A sold-out baby sensory show featuring drag and burlesque performers has been cancelled, following a furious backlash on social media.

The CabaBabaRave show, which is part of the vault festival at Waterloo, describes itself as a "little slice of afternoon delight" interspersing cabaret with "captivating baby sensory moments" and "ending in a rave".

But after footage from the show went viral online, critics said the event, which features scantily clad performers, isn't appropriate for babies.

Today it was revealed that an upcoming sold-show show on Saturday March 11, has been cancelled following the backlash, but Casa Baba Rave's organisers sat it's aimed at parents sick of "the f****** Wheels on the Bus", and not at babies and children, MailOnline reported.

In clips and promo shots a performer wearing a leopard-print thong and gloves, is seen doing a handstand on a chair as children and parents in the audience watch on.

Read more: Walkouts by thousands of ambulance staff suspended after ministers agree to pay talks

Read more: 'I believe these events were within the rules' says Boris as MPs claim Covid breaches would have been 'obvious'

Another is seen performing acrobatics from a swing suspended from the ceiling in a bondage-style outfit.

One picture from the event shows a topless woman wearing rainbow hearts on her nipples and a red thong holding a child in the air.

One of the performers.
One of the performers. Picture: Social media

In an email announcing the show's cancellation, organisers Gemma Daubney, 38, and Liz West, 37, wrote: "We just wanted to say a huge thank you for buying a ticket for one of our upcoming events. Your support means the world to us.

They blamed the move on "trolling" and "unfair media attention" and said calling off the show was a "very hard decision".

"We think a small breather for our mental health is the right thing to do," they said. "We aren't a large company set up for this kind of attack - just two mums trying to spread some joy and love."

Another of the performers.
Another of the performers. . Picture: Social media

They confirmed that anyone who bought a ticket would be given a refund and said they weren't saying goodbye forever, "but just for now".

In a description for the event, the group said: "We wanted to create the type of event we ourselves as Mums would want to go to.

"There’s only so many times you can listen to the f****** Wheels on the Bus.

"We wanted to give parents the experience of a "big London night out".. cabaret, drinks and dancing.. but one you can bring your baby to and still be home for bedtime."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

US to supply Ukraine with armoured vehicles that can launch bridges

Indonesia Fuel Depot Fire

17 dead and dozens injured after fire at fuel depot in Indonesian capital

The student lightly scuffed the Quran

Police 'give words of advice' to boy who sent death threats to autistic student who lightly scuffed Quran at school

Murdaugh Killings

US lawyer Murdaugh sentenced to life without parole for killing wife and son

Strikes by thousands of ambulance workers have been suspended after GMB and other unions agreed to further talks with the Government.

Two unions suspend ambulance worker walkouts after ministers agree to pay talks - but another still set to go head

Police released CCTV of all three

Robbers break woman's leg in horrific attack as they steal her handbag in South London robbery

A Chelsea fan has been fined for racially abusing Son

Chelsea fan banned for three years after making racist gesture at Tottenham star Son Heung-Min

Achraf Hakimi

Paris St Germain defender Achraf Hakimi faces preliminary rape charges

The group has been torturing captured foxes

'Sickening and appalling': Cops hunt London gang capturing and torturing foxes by setting them on fire

Charlotte Jordan has been fired

Headteacher of top grammar school sacked after sending parents list of striking teachers' names

Greece Train Collision

First funeral takes place after Greece’s worst rail disaster

The block where the mother and daughter lived

Mother and daughter found dead in London council flat 'had not been seen by neighbours for seven months'

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murdering his wife and son

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh gets life without parole for murdering his wife and son

Quincy Promes

Prosecutors call for Quincy Promes to be jailed over alleged stabbing of nephew

Andrew Tate has been in jail in Romania since December last year

Andrew Tate has 'dark spot on his lung' that is 'most likely a tumour', influencer's team claims

Alex Murdaugh with deputies

Disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh facing 30 years in jail for killing wife and son

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mark Gordon is led from Crawley Police Station before being taken to Crawley Magistrates Court. He is charged along with Constance Marten

Constance Marten and boyfriend appear in court as police unable to say how baby Victoria died
James Cleverly said the Falklands were British

'The Falkland Islands are British': James Cleverly hits back as Argentina pushes to take over, 41 years after failed invasion
Exhaust fumes from an Audi

EU adoption of reduced emissions for cars postponed amid German opposition

Denis Ruci missing in train crash

Bodies of victims of train disaster returned to families in closed caskets

Jeremy Hunt is set to extend energy bills help

Energy bills help to stay at same level for extra three months as Govt expects bills to fall below price cap in summer
Ales Bialiatski

Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski jailed over anti-government protests

Grad multiple rocket launcher

Russia demands explanation from Serbia over rockets supplied to Ukraine

Stephen Bear was jailed for posting a sex tape with Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans without her consent

Reality TV star Stephen Bear jailed after sharing private video of sex with ex Georgia Harrison on OnlyFans
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
A train was forced to do an emergency stop after the man came within inches of being hit

Heart-stopping footage of man's near miss with train travelling up to 125mph

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit