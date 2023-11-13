Baby found dead at Cornwall hotel, as man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing death

Hotel Victoria Newquay. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A baby has been found dead at a hotel in Cornwall, with a man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing its death.

Police were called to the Hotel Victoria in Newquay just before 11am on Saturday.

The baby was pronounced dead not long afterwards, and the next of kin have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained. The man and the woman, aged 26 and 27 respectively, have been let out on bail.

Ambulance workers also rushed to the scene, including two double-crewed ambulances, and a critical care car.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing multiple emergency services vehicles outside the East Street hotel, according to local outlet Cornwall Live.

Devon and Cornwall police said: "Police were called at 10.50am on Saturday 11 November to a property in Newquay following reports of concern for the welfare of a baby.

"A 27-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.‘They have been released on police bail whilst enquiries continue."

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: "We were called at 10.43hrs on Saturday 11 November to an incident in Newquay and sent two double-crewed land ambulances, a critical care car and an operations officer."