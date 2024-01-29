Baby found dead in Leeds pub toilet 'was stillborn' as police tell mother to get help immediately

A woman gave birth in the Three Horse Shoes pub in Leeds. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A baby who was found dead in the toilets of a Leeds pub was stillborn.

Police found the newborn at the Three Horse Shoes pub in Oulton on Sunday afternoon, but there is no sign of the mother.

It is thought she gave birth in a cubicle there.

In an update on Monday, West Yorkshire Police's Detective Chief Inspector James Entwhistle told her the force is not out to get her and has launched a "safeguarding inquiry" - not a manhunt.

"This is not a criminal inquiry. This is a safeguarding inquiry to make sure she is okay and to make sure we do everything to stop it happening to anyone else," he said.

It appears the birth happened in the pub's toilet, he told reporters.

"Until I can speak to the mother, I don't know anything for sure," he said, telling her: "We are really concerned about your medical, physical and emotional wellbeing at this point in time.

"You can either go to your GP, but if you don't feel comfortable going to your GP, come to one of our emergency departments."

Police were called to the pub at 4.45pm on Sunday. Emergency services confirmed the infant was dead.

The mother has been told to get medical help because of the "extremely traumatic ordeal".

She has been urged to call 111 or go to a maternity assessment centre.