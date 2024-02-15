Baby names at risk of going extinct in 2024: Full list of monikers vanishing as celebs and unusual spellings abandoned

By Emma Soteriou

Dozens of baby names are on the brink of extinction in the UK this year, with celebrity-inspired monikers and unusual spellings being abandoned.

Peggy, Kiera, Nelson and Buddy are among the baby names being ditched by parents as newer trends are introduced.

The most "endangered" boys' name for 2024 is Keanu, while Flo - a shortened version of Florence - is considered the most at risk for girls.

The names were identified by examining the biggest declines between 2022 and 2023, according to BabyCentre.

It suggests that there has been a decrease in celebrity-based names, with Matrix actor Keanu Reeves and actress Florence Pugh potentially being behind the drop in use.

Faye Mingo, chief marketing officer at BabyCentre, said the names would be ideal for those looking for unique options.

"These names might have fallen out of popularity, but they could be the perfect choice for your new arrival if you want a unique baby name," she told the Mirror.

"Though these names are familiar, they're likely to be the only child in their class with the name."

Top 20 endangered boys' names:

Keanu Ryder Leroy Younes Aydan Griff Bowen Bruno Jameson Moses Nelson Preston Tiger Buddy Hanse Luigi Matthias Miller Raffy Roscoe

Top 20 endangered girls' names: