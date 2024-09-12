Ban on junk food ads before 9pm to come into force next year in bid to tackle childhood obesity

By Flaminia Luck

A ban on junk food adverts being shown on TV before 9pm will come into force next year, the government has confirmed.

Labour said the watershed on junk food advertising - which start October 1 2025 - would be enforced alongside a total ban on paid-for online adverts.

Both bans are aimed at tackling childhood obesity.

The Conservatives had previously committed to the ban in 2021 during Boris Johnson's tenure, but was pushed back to allow industries to prepare.

The Tories said they wanted to review the impact of the restrictions on consumers and businesses in light of the cost of living crisis, promising that the measures would come into force in October 2025.

This will come alongside a total ban on paid-for online advertising for junk food. Picture: Alamy

Health Minister Andrew Gwynne said confirmed the restrictions and the date they would be implemented provided clarity for businesses.

He said the government wanted "to tackle the problem head on" and "without further delay".

"These restrictions will help protect children from being exposed to advertising of less healthy food and drinks, which evidence shows influences their dietary preferences from a young age," he said in his written statement to the Commons on Thursday.

He said more than one in five children in England are overweight or living with obesity by the time they start primary school, and this rises to more than one third by the time they leave.

The pre-watershed ban was a pledge in Labour's manifesto in the campaign during the run up to the general election.

The new government's ambition is to "raise the healthiest generation ever". Picture: Getty

The new government's ambition is to "raise the healthiest generation ever", with a focus on prevention to help fix the NHS.

Last year a survey found eight out of 10 adults supported a ban on advertising unhealthy food to children on TV and online.

