Ban on junk food ads before 9pm to come into force next year in bid to tackle childhood obesity

12 September 2024, 18:48 | Updated: 12 September 2024, 18:57

Americans Continue To Consume Beef Products Despite First Case Of Mad Cow Disease In US
Americans Continue To Consume Beef Products Despite First Case Of Mad Cow Disease In US. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A ban on junk food adverts being shown on TV before 9pm will come into force next year, the government has confirmed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour said the watershed on junk food advertising - which start October 1 2025 - would be enforced alongside a total ban on paid-for online adverts.

Both bans are aimed at tackling childhood obesity.

The Conservatives had previously committed to the ban in 2021 during Boris Johnson's tenure, but was pushed back to allow industries to prepare.

The Tories said they wanted to review the impact of the restrictions on consumers and businesses in light of the cost of living crisis, promising that the measures would come into force in October 2025.

Take away food order online with delivery app and smartphone. Man buying pizza or fast food home while watching TV.
This will come alongside a total ban on paid-for online advertising for junk food. Picture: Alamy

Health Minister Andrew Gwynne said confirmed the restrictions and the date they would be implemented provided clarity for businesses.

He said the government wanted "to tackle the problem head on" and "without further delay".

"These restrictions will help protect children from being exposed to advertising of less healthy food and drinks, which evidence shows influences their dietary preferences from a young age," he said in his written statement to the Commons on Thursday.

He said more than one in five children in England are overweight or living with obesity by the time they start primary school, and this rises to more than one third by the time they leave.

The pre-watershed ban was a pledge in Labour's manifesto in the campaign during the run up to the general election.

The new government's ambition is to "raise the healthiest generation ever"
The new government's ambition is to "raise the healthiest generation ever". Picture: Getty

The new government's ambition is to "raise the healthiest generation ever", with a focus on prevention to help fix the NHS.

Last year a survey found eight out of 10 adults supported a ban on advertising unhealthy food to children on TV and online.

Lottie Moss rushed to hospital after 9-stone model suffers terrifying seizure from taking Ozempic

Lottie Moss rushed to hospital after model suffers violent seizure from Ozempic overdose - as star makes stark warning
Who are Jason Isaacman and Sarah Gillis

Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis just completed the first ever private spacewalk - but who are they?
A truck carrying bells is parked outside Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral (Michel Euler/AP)

Bells returning to Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris following devastating fire

Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty are engaged.

Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly announces she is engaged to 'best friend' Olympic star Adam Peaty
The European Central Bank in Frankfurt (Michael Probst/AP)

European Central Bank cuts benchmark rate by quarter point as inflation declines

The man leaned out of the van window to push a cyclist off his bike

Moment van passenger leans out of window to push cyclist off bike in ‘despicable random attack’
Letby is serving 15 whole life terms in jail

People questioning Letby verdict ‘should be ashamed’ for ‘recklessly promoting conspiracy theories,’ inquiry hears
Kristina Joksimovic and her husband Thomas

Miss Switzerland finalist 'had perfect family' before husband 'strangled her and made her into purée in a blender'
Pedro Sanchez greets exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez (Fernando Calvo, Spanish Government via AP)

Spanish prime minister meets with exiled Venezuelan opposition leader Gonzalez

The 'Co-op superwoman' tackled the would-be shoplifter

Moment 'Co-op superwoman' shop worker steps in to stop 'shoplifter' in his tracks as he sprints from shop

