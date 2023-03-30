Over 80 more bank branches at Lloyds, Halifax, Natwest and RBS set to close: read the full list and when they shut

Several banks have revealed more branch closures. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

More than 80 branches are set to shut down this year at five separate banks later this year, in the latest round of closures.

Lloyds, Natwest, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland are all set to close down physical locations, with customer preferences changing and banks also looking to cut costs.

Lloyds is closing 26 branches, Halifax is shutting nine, Natwest is ending operations at 40 locations, Royal Bank of Scotland, which is owned by Natwest, is shutting two, and Bank of Scotland is closing down four branches.

These closures will begin in June and run until the end of November, and are taking place in major cities like London and Leeds, as well as smaller, more rural locations with only one bank branch.

Hundreds of bank branches are already set to shut down this year in the name of efficiency and convenience.

Natwest is closing dozens more branches. Picture: Alamy

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns both Lloyds and Halifax, has already said that 40 branches would close between April and June this year.

It comes after it emerged that Barclays would close another 14 bank branches in June, taking the total this year to 28.

Read the full list of bank branch closures announced on Thursday below.

Lloyds Bank has announced several more closures. Picture: Alamy

Lloyds

Lloyds Benton July 17 Lloyds Peterborough July 17 Lloyds Fulwell July 20 Lloyds Chapeltown July 24 Lloyds London July 25 Lloyds Carlton July 26 Lloyds Cambridge July 31 Lloyds Shepton Mallet July 31 Lloyds Hazel Grove August 1 Lloyds London August 1 Lloyds London August 2 Lloyds Tumble August 3 Lloyds Eckington August 9 Lloyds New Mills August 17 Lloyds Corringham August 21 Lloyds Wotton-Under-Edge August 23 Lloyds Downham Market September 4 Lloyds Shirebrook September 4 Lloyds Sidmouth September 5 Lloyds Porthcawl September 7 Lloyds Withernsea September 12 Lloyds Wellington September 13 Lloyds Newcastle upon Tyne September 14 Lloyds East Horsley September 18 Lloyds Ystradgynlais September 19 Lloyds Doncaster September 20

Halifax

Halifax Catford July 18 Halifax Bristol July 19 Halifax Tadcaster August 22 Halifax Denton August 30 Halifax Otley September 5 Halifax Newton Aycliffe September 6 Halifax Porthcawl September 7 Halifax Newmarket September 11 Halifax Mirfield September 21

Natwest

NatWest Ashton-in-Makerfield June 27 NatWest Rothwell June 28 NatWest Tilehurst June 28 NatWest Bletchley June 29 NatWest Bristol July 4 NatWest Croydon July 4 NatWest Deal July 5 NatWest London July 5 NatWest Romford July 6 NatWest Heald Green July 11 NatWest Hull July 11 NatWest Isleworth July 12 NatWest Knowle July 12 NatWest London July 13 NatWest New Malden July 13 NatWest Cardiff July 18 NatWest Croydon July 19 NatWest Street July 19 NatWest Aldridge July 20 NatWest Whitley Bay July 20 NatWest Dorking July 25 NatWest March July 25 NatWest Peterborough July 26 NatWest Tamworth July 27 NatWest Blandford Forum August 1 NatWest Wymondham August 1 NatWest Knutsford August 2 NatWest Runcorn August 2 NatWest Stony Stratford August 3 NatWest Bournemouth August 8 NatWest Westbury on Trym August 8 NatWest Brighouse August 9 NatWest Fakenham August 10 NatWest Ryde August 10 NatWest Hertford August 15 NatWest Brighton August 16 NatWest Christchurch August 16 NatWest London August 17 NatWest Fulwood August 17 NatWest Stratford November 30

Royal Bank of Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Royal Bank of Scotland

RBS Tranent July 27 RBS Johnstone August 15

Bank of Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Bank of Scotland

BoS Bearsden July 25 BoS Edinburgh July 26 BoS Pollokshields July 27 BoS Cults August 14

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “Our customers are increasingly using digital channels to manage their money – we now have over 20 million regular digital users so it’s important we continue to develop the online services our customers want to use. Our branches will continue to be an option for our customers, alongside our telephone services, mobile app and online bank.”

"All of the branch locations announced for closure have a Post Office and at least one free to use ATM nearby.

"As with all proposed closures, these plans have been through LINK’s independent cash-access assessment, where a number of enhancements have been recommended.

"All colleagues who work at these branches will move to a role at another branch or in another part of our business, there are no job losses as a result of these changes."

"All closures have been made in line with the Access to Banking Standard and FCA guidance."