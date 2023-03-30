Over 80 more bank branches at Lloyds, Halifax, Natwest and RBS set to close: read the full list and when they shut

30 March 2023, 12:39

Several banks have revealed more branch closures
Several banks have revealed more branch closures. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

More than 80 branches are set to shut down this year at five separate banks later this year, in the latest round of closures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lloyds, Natwest, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Royal Bank of Scotland are all set to close down physical locations, with customer preferences changing and banks also looking to cut costs.

Lloyds is closing 26 branches, Halifax is shutting nine, Natwest is ending operations at 40 locations, Royal Bank of Scotland, which is owned by Natwest, is shutting two, and Bank of Scotland is closing down four branches.

These closures will begin in June and run until the end of November, and are taking place in major cities like London and Leeds, as well as smaller, more rural locations with only one bank branch.

Hundreds of bank branches are already set to shut down this year in the name of efficiency and convenience.

Natwest is closing dozens more branches
Natwest is closing dozens more branches. Picture: Alamy

Lloyds Banking Group, which owns both Lloyds and Halifax, has already said that 40 branches would close between April and June this year.

It comes after it emerged that Barclays would close another 14 bank branches in June, taking the total this year to 28.

Read the full list of bank branch closures announced on Thursday below.

Lloyds Bank has announced several more closures
Lloyds Bank has announced several more closures. Picture: Alamy

Lloyds

  1. Lloyds Benton July 17
  2. Lloyds Peterborough July 17
  3. Lloyds Fulwell July 20
  4. Lloyds Chapeltown July 24
  5. Lloyds London July 25
  6. Lloyds Carlton July 26
  7. Lloyds Cambridge July 31
  8. Lloyds Shepton Mallet July 31
  9. Lloyds Hazel Grove August 1
  10. Lloyds London August 1
  11. Lloyds London August 2
  12. Lloyds Tumble August 3
  13. Lloyds Eckington August 9
  14. Lloyds New Mills August 17
  15. Lloyds Corringham August 21
  16. Lloyds Wotton-Under-Edge August 23
  17. Lloyds Downham Market September 4
  18. Lloyds Shirebrook September 4
  19. Lloyds Sidmouth September 5
  20. Lloyds Porthcawl September 7
  21. Lloyds Withernsea September 12
  22. Lloyds Wellington September 13
  23. Lloyds Newcastle upon Tyne September 14
  24. Lloyds East Horsley September 18
  25. Lloyds Ystradgynlais September 19
  26. Lloyds Doncaster September 20
Halifax
Halifax. Picture: Alamy

Halifax

  1. Halifax Catford July 18
  2. Halifax Bristol July 19
  3. Halifax Tadcaster August 22
  4. Halifax Denton August 30
  5. Halifax Otley September 5
  6. Halifax Newton Aycliffe September 6
  7. Halifax Porthcawl September 7
  8. Halifax Newmarket September 11
  9. Halifax Mirfield September 21
NatWest
NatWest. Picture: Alamy

Natwest

  1. NatWest Ashton-in-Makerfield June 27
  2. NatWest Rothwell June 28
  3. NatWest Tilehurst June 28
  4. NatWest Bletchley June 29
  5. NatWest Bristol July 4
  6. NatWest Croydon July 4
  7. NatWest Deal July 5
  8. NatWest London July 5
  9. NatWest Romford July 6
  10. NatWest Heald Green July 11
  11. NatWest Hull July 11
  12. NatWest Isleworth July 12
  13. NatWest Knowle July 12
  14. NatWest London July 13
  15. NatWest New Malden July 13
  16. NatWest Cardiff July 18
  17. NatWest Croydon July 19
  18. NatWest Street July 19
  19. NatWest Aldridge July 20
  20. NatWest Whitley Bay July 20
  21. NatWest Dorking July 25
  22. NatWest March July 25
  23. NatWest Peterborough July 26
  24. NatWest Tamworth July 27
  25. NatWest Blandford Forum August 1
  26. NatWest Wymondham August 1
  27. NatWest Knutsford August 2
  28. NatWest Runcorn August 2
  29. NatWest Stony Stratford August 3
  30. NatWest Bournemouth August 8
  31. NatWest Westbury on Trym August 8
  32. NatWest Brighouse August 9
  33. NatWest Fakenham August 10
  34. NatWest Ryde August 10
  35. NatWest Hertford August 15
  36. NatWest Brighton August 16
  37. NatWest Christchurch August 16
  38. NatWest London August 17
  39. NatWest Fulwood August 17
  40. NatWest Stratford November 30
Royal Bank of Scotland
Royal Bank of Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Royal Bank of Scotland

  1. RBS Tranent July 27
  2. RBS Johnstone August 15
Bank of Scotland
Bank of Scotland. Picture: Alamy

Bank of Scotland

  1. BoS Bearsden July 25
  2. BoS Edinburgh July 26
  3. BoS Pollokshields July 27
  4. BoS Cults August 14

Read more: Barclays to close over a dozen more bank branches this year - check if yours is affected

Read more: 40 more banks to disappear from high streets as Lloyds and Halifax close down branches

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “Our customers are increasingly using digital channels to manage their money – we now have over 20 million regular digital users so it’s important we continue to develop the online services our customers want to use. Our branches will continue to be an option for our customers, alongside our telephone services, mobile app and online bank.”

"All of the branch locations announced for closure have a Post Office and at least one free to use ATM nearby.

"As with all proposed closures, these plans have been through LINK’s independent cash-access assessment, where a number of enhancements have been recommended.

"All colleagues who work at these branches will move to a role at another branch or in another part of our business, there are no job losses as a result of these changes."

"All closures have been made in line with the Access to Banking Standard and FCA guidance."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian flag

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

Anthony prepares "cursed" reversed takes on British dishes

Fancy mangers and bash, rausage solls or teans on boast? US chef horrifies Brits with 'cursed' take on classic UK dishes

Linda Thorson opened up about her friendship with Paul O'Grady

Paul O'Grady died 'in his own bed' beside his husband Andre, close friend reveals

Brazil Bolsonaro Returns

Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after three-month stay in Florida

Kenya Opposition Protests

Kenyan opposition holds fresh protests despite government warning

HM Treasury is looking for a Head of Cyber Security on £50k per year

Treasury sparks pay storm after advertising Head of Cyber Security job at £50k

US Military Helicopter Crash

Casualties reported after US Army helicopters crash during training mission

Breaking
The state pensions age increase has been frozen

Plans to increase state pension age to 68 frozen

Breaking
Charles Bronson has lost his latest bid for freedom

Charles Bronson loses bid to be freed from jail as parole board rules against him

Switzerland Russia Gazprombank

Four bankers convicted over Swiss account of Putin-linked Russian cellist

Julia Wendell selfie alongside picture of young Madeleine McCann

Julia Wendell's Madeleine McCann claims: The story so far

Vatican Pope

Pope ‘progressively improving’ after being admitted to hospital with infection

Finland Russia Intelligence

Nato hopeful Finland says it has substantially weakened Russian spy operations

Amanda Chibwe died on holiday in Bermuda

British mother of three drowns off Bermuda aged just 31, as family pay tribute to 'beautiful vibrant soul'

Charles gave a historic speech to the German parliament

King Charles thanks Germany 'from the bottom of my heart' for reaction to Queen Elizabeth's death in historic visit

Philippines Ferry Fire

At least 31 dead after ferry fire in the Philippines

Latest News

See more Latest News

Margaret Ferrier faces by-election after Commons standards committee ruling

Ex SNP-MP Margaret Ferrier facing by-election and 30 day Commons suspension after traveling on train with covid
Chris Kaba, 24, was due to become a father when he was shot dead by police

Met police firearms officer faces criminal charges over fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius set for parole hearing 10 years after killing girlfriend

Tesco delivery van

Tesco to make big changes to online orders - and it could cost you more

Julia Wendell on Dr Phil (l). A beach like her first childhood memory (top r). Bottom right Julia as a child and Madeleine McCann

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann says first memories of 'buildings and beach' similar to where girl was last seen
A suspect has been charged with dangerous dogs offences

Man hit with eight dangerous dogs charges after girl mauled in Manchester

The charity was speaking to LBC's Henry Reily

Homeless dogs’ charity pleads with Sadiq Khan over ULEZ expansion claiming its future is at risk
Pope

Pope has good night in hospital despite respiratory infection – Vatican

Friends of the Earth have pledged to tackle the 'lacklustre' strategy

Campaigners 'poised to act' if government's 'lacklustre' energy strategy fails to show how UK will meet net zero targets
Salty: A single slice from a loaf can contain more salt than a packet of crisps

One slice of bread can be as salty as a whole pack of crisps: Which loaves are the saltiest?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture

James O'Brien alarmed at 'terrifying' prospect of govt ignoring scientific advice on carbon capture
Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit