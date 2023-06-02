Barclays to shut 10 more branches following string of closures - full list of locations

2 June 2023, 19:25 | Updated: 2 June 2023, 19:40

Barclays bank has said it is to shut a further 10 bank branches, as customers move online.
Barclays bank has said it is to shut a further 10 bank branches, as customers move online.

By Chris Samuel

Barclays has announced it will close a further 10 bank branches this year - is your local affected?

Nine more branches will pull down the shutters in England, with its site in St Andrews, Scotland, also set for the chop.

Barclays has already announced over 40 closures in 2023, with more still to come.

Most of the latest raft of closures will shut September, with some closing in August.

The news comes the day after Lloyds Banking Group, the owner of Bank of Scotland, Halifax and Lloyds Bank, announced that it will close 53 branches.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

"Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays Local network, live in over 200 locations, based in libraries, town halls, mobile vans and our new banking pods."

Lenders Withdraw Mortgage Deals Windsor
Lenders Withdraw Mortgage Deals Windsor. Picture: Getty

Those who prefer in-person banking can use one of the Post Office’s almost 12,000 branches to carry out basic banking tasks but won't be able to open new accounts, or take mortgages and personal loans.

Barclays currently has over 200 pop-up sites, and has announced it is planning to open a further 70.

It is also opening new "banking pods", semi-permanent sites that can move to different locations based on demand.

The bank also has an educational and support van service, offering assistance to people in need of financial advice, including how to save for a home and setting up a business.

Here is the latest set of planned closures:

  • 100 Market Street, St Andrews - August 9
  • 32 High Street, Chalfont St Peter - August 31
  • 4 Corn Street Leominster - September 1
  • 8 Market Street, Wellingborough - September 1
  • 61 Lower Ground Floor, The Arcade, Westfield, London - September 1
  • 60 Putney High Street, London - September 1
  • 131 Finchley Road, London - September 6
  • 16 High Street, Harpenden - September 6
  • 39 High Street , Haverhill - September 8
  • Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge - September 15

These are the branch closures in the coming months that have already been announced:

  • Manningtree - June 7
  • Ringwood - June 8
  • Ebbw Vale - June 9
  • Kirkintilloch - June 9
  • Newmarket - June 9
  • Colchester - June 13
  • Merthyr Tydfil - June 14
  • Mildenhall - June 14
  • Beckenham - June 14
  • Lymington - June 15
  • West Bridgford - June 15
  • London (Notting Hill Gate) - June 16
  • Knowle - June 16
  • Chipping Norton - July 6
  • Kingswood - July 6
  • Llangollen - July 7
  • Sudbury - July 7
  • London (Knightsbridge) - July 7
  • Canvey Island - July 7
  • Alnwick - July 7
  • Bentham - July 12
  • Wombourne - July 12
  • Hayes - July 13
  • Yarm - July 14
  • Seahouses - July 14
  • Harrow - July 14
  • Oswestry - July 14
  • Lisburn - July 21
  • Portadown - July 28
  • 17 High Street, Bognor Regis - August 9
  • 16 Murray Place, Stirling, Scotland - August 11
  • 18 Queen Elizabeth II Square, Chelmsford- August 11
  • 90 Liverpool Road, Kidsgrove - August 11
  • 20/24 Upper Market Street, Eastleigh - August 11
  • 74 Front Street, Prudhoe - August 11
  • 1 Lower Northam Road, Hedge End, Southampton - August 17
  • 133 High Street, Dunfermline, Scotland - August 18
  • 31 Market Place, Wokingham - August 18
  • Westgate, Haltwhistle - August 18
  • 18 High Street, Burnham-on-Crouch- August 22
  • 118 High Street, Newcastle-under-Lyme - August 25
  • High Street, St Ives - September 8
  • 6 Killigrew Street, Falmouth - September 15
  • 52 Tredegar Street, Risca, Wales - TBC

