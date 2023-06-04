Brit base jumper, 65, dies after 400m mountain fall while wearing wing suit in Italy

Mark Andrews poses for a fun Instagram snap on a mountain peak. Picture: Social media

By Adam Solomons

A 'fearless' British base jumper has died after a 400m fall from a mountain in Italy.

Mark Andrews, 65, was wearing a wing suit when he made the leap off a peak in Trentino, northern Italy on Saturday morning.

It's thought the "fearless" jumper died on impact after hitting a rock face, MailOnline reported.

A friend called emergency services immediately after the accident, but paramedics were unable to save the Cornish sportsman.

Andrews is pictured wearing a wing suit during one spectacular effort filmed for his Instagram page. Picture: Social media

A retired engineer, Andrews is thought to have made around 600 jumps, many documented on his Instagram page.

He had been living in Bucharest with his wife, who is from Romania.

A base jumper who knew Andrews told MailOnline: "He came to base jumping quite late. He's only been doing it since 2014 but he packed a lot into those nine years.

"He was fearless and will be missed."

Andrews is pictured during a recent jump in the Italian mountains. Picture: Social media

The Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with local police following the death of a British man in Italy and are supporting his family."

The tragic news comes less than a year after a former parachute instructor was killed in the same region.

Dylan Morris Roberts, 33, had jumped from an 800m height in the Italian Dolomites before his parachute 'failed to open'.