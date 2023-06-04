Rachel Johnson 7pm - 10pm
Brit base jumper, 65, dies after 400m mountain fall while wearing wing suit in Italy
4 June 2023, 19:37 | Updated: 4 June 2023, 19:39
A 'fearless' British base jumper has died after a 400m fall from a mountain in Italy.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Mark Andrews, 65, was wearing a wing suit when he made the leap off a peak in Trentino, northern Italy on Saturday morning.
It's thought the "fearless" jumper died on impact after hitting a rock face, MailOnline reported.
A friend called emergency services immediately after the accident, but paramedics were unable to save the Cornish sportsman.
Read more: Second victim in Bournemouth beach tragedy named as 17-year-old trainee chef after 'angel' girl, 12, identified
Read more: Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight on Manchester street named as 'amazing' grandmother, 51
A retired engineer, Andrews is thought to have made around 600 jumps, many documented on his Instagram page.
He had been living in Bucharest with his wife, who is from Romania.
A base jumper who knew Andrews told MailOnline: "He came to base jumping quite late. He's only been doing it since 2014 but he packed a lot into those nine years.
"He was fearless and will be missed."
The Foreign Office said: "We are in contact with local police following the death of a British man in Italy and are supporting his family."
The tragic news comes less than a year after a former parachute instructor was killed in the same region.
Dylan Morris Roberts, 33, had jumped from an 800m height in the Italian Dolomites before his parachute 'failed to open'.