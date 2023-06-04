Woman stabbed to death in broad daylight on Manchester street named as 'amazing' grandmother, 51

4 June 2023, 18:23 | Updated: 4 June 2023, 18:34

Michelle Hodgkinson poses for a picture with her daughter
Michelle Hodgkinson poses for a picture with her daughter. Picture: Handout

By Adam Solomons

The family of a woman stabbed to death on a quiet Manchester street have paid tribute to an 'amazing' and 'selfless' new grandmother.

Michelle Hodgkinson, 51, died of knife wounds at the scene on Edge Lane, Droylsden around midday on Friday.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

He has now been detained under the Mental Health Act, Greater Manchester Police said.

The new grandmother died at the scene in Droylsden on Friday around midday
The new grandmother died at the scene in Droylsden on Friday around midday. Picture: Google Street View

In a statement released to police, Michelle's family said: “Everyone who knows Michelle is in utter shock at the attack she endured and how horrific her last moments were.

"Our Shelly B was the most amazing, loving, selfless and funny daughter, mother, mother-in-law, sister, auntie and most recently a nanna.

"It was a privilege to have been known and loved by her.

"In one moment our world has crumbled and will never be the same. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed."

Greater Manchester Police officers attended the scene after midday on Friday
Greater Manchester Police officers attended the scene after midday on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Phil Davies, district commander for the local area, said yesterday: "Our officers have been working around the clock to identify and arrest the person responsible.

"We have a man in custody, however this is still the early stages of the investigation after a woman's life was tragically taken and we are in the process of piecing together the full circumstances, and are keeping an open mind.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the victim as well as with the community who have been deeply affected by this incident.

"I understand the nature of the incident will cause concern in our communities, not just in Tameside, but across Greater Manchester.

"As a result, there will be a visible increase of police officers in the area over the coming days and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak to them.

"We are determined to find answers and bring the person responsible to justice. I appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything to come forward and if you have any information that could assist our investigation - no matter how small it may seem - please share it with the police."

