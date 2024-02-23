Police officer accused of murdering missing TV presenter ex-lover and his boyfriend and dumping their bodies

23 February 2024, 06:51 | Updated: 23 February 2024, 06:52

Beau Lamarre (L with Taylor Swift) has been charged with murdering his ex-lover and his boyfriend
Beau Lamarre (L with Taylor Swift) has been charged with murdering his ex-lover and his boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

A police officer has been charged with the murder of his ex-boyfriend, a missing Australian TV presenter as well as his current partner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Beau Lamarre handed himself into police on Friday morning, after the bloodied clothes of former TV host Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies, 29 were found in a skip 30km from their home in the upmarket Sydney suburb of Paddington.

Their home has been declared a crime scene.

Lamarre is accused of using his service weapon to shoot Baird and his boyfriend, a flight attendant.

Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty told reporters on Friday: “Charges have been submitted for two counts of murder.

“He will be formally refused bail by police and expected to face court at some stage, whether it is today or tomorrow.”

Read more: Police launch hunt for missing TV presenter amid fears he was ‘being stalked by cop ex-lover’

Read more: Millionaire philanthropist who called himself Boss jailed after drugging and raping boys and young men at home

Beau Lamarre used to be a celebrity blogger
Beau Lamarre used to be a celebrity blogger. Picture: Instagram

The missing TV star and his boyfriend were last seen on Monday, and they have still not been found.

CCTV showed them near their home in Paddington, Sydney. The couple’s clothes were found on Wednesday morning. Lamarre called in sick on Tuesday.

Det Supt Doherty said: "Through the evidence that’s been located to date, both the items in the skip bin that had blood on them and certain identification and other items and through the examination of the crime scene at Paddington, where a large amount of blood was located, police also located a projectile at the premises which had been discharged and also a fired cartridge case.

“This has now been physically matched to a NSW Police firearm and forms part of the evidence for the alleged facts to face court for this 28-year-old man.”

Det Supt Doherty said that the van Lamarre is accused of using to transport the bodies has been found, which he said would hope to the discovery of the bodies.

We believe there is sufficient evidence to proceed with those charges due to the evidence we have up-to-date," he said.

"It’s really important that we do locate the bodies, not only for the cause of death but the answers for the family because they are still grieving and are starting to grieve now.”

Luke Davies has been missing with his boyfriend since Monday
Luke Davies has been missing with his boyfriend since Monday. Picture: Instagram

A phone, keys and credit cards were also found in the skip. Police said searches of the home uncovered a ‘large amount of blood’ and blood-stained furniture.

Police want to find Constable Beau Lamarre as part of their investigation. It is understood he took sick leave this week.

Police said in a statement: “Following inquiries, detectives are looking at a line of inquiry that a third person may be able to assist with the investigation.

"Police are currently trying to locate him.

"Detectives will continue to look at all past relationships and associations."

Their disappearance has rocked Australia with the public pleading for them to come home safe
Their disappearance has rocked Australia with the public pleading for them to come home safe. Picture: Instagram

Detective Superintendent Jodi Radmore said: "There has been some sort of incident which has more than likely happened at the Paddington address and that has given us grave concerns for one, possibly both.

"It's very early stages in the investigation. We are still processing the Paddington address. All lines of enquiry are open."

Friends have reported last seeing Jesse Baird on Tuesday and he appeared "fine".

Davies has not been at work since Monday and his family have not spoken to him since that day.

He had worked as a flight attendant with Qantas after recently moving from Brisbane to Sydney.

The company issued a statement, offering support to Davies' colleagues.

They wrote: "Our thoughts are with family, friends and colleagues of our crew member at this very difficult time."

Lamarre, a former celebrity blogger, posted pictures of himself with singers Taylor Swift and Lorde.

