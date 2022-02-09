Restaurant criticised over 'sexy heels and tight clothes' dress code for women

Beluga Bar has been slammed for their 'sexist' dress code. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A new restaurant in has come under fire for its strict dress code which instructs women to wear 'sexy black ankle strap heels' and tight clothing.

Beluga Bar in Leatherhead, Surrey, has been slammed by a range of potential customers online after reading the 'sexist' dress code designed to make women 'look good at a bar'.

A Japanese restaurant, which only accepts customers 'strictly by invite only' instructs women to wear 'skinny jeans with sexy black ankle strap heels with a form fitting top'.

It adds: "Alternatively, there are many different types of dresses that would look good at a bar in the summer or winter, namely a midi or bodycon dresses."

The pricey new eatery, which serves up caviar for £45 and Octopus Maki £17, also bans shorts, flip-flops, trainers, hoodies, sportswear, tracksuits and T-shirts.

But the "appallingly misogynistic" dress code has been met with outrage from locals who took the social media to express anger.

One woman wrote: "Your dress code is appallingly misogynistic. If this is how you treat your customers, I pity your employees.

"Your antiquated attitude is shocking, disgusting and not welcome. Shame on you all."

Another added: "Are they saying they only want model like dinners and if god forbid you're in anyway unable to wear high heals and slinky attire you can't come in?

"I'm assuming if your disabled you won't be welcome either? Absolutely disgraceful, this place should be banned, shame on them."

The terms and conditions for entry into the restaurant have now been removed from the website but stated: "To gain entry to our venue, you need to be on the guest list.

"Beluga staff and security will not allow you entry if you simply turn up.

"Our guest list is strictly by invite only. One of our team will get in touch with you to confirm you’re on the guest list and advise all details for the night.

"Dress code is smart casuals with jackets for men, no tracksuits, no t-shirt and women can wear skinny jeans with sexy black ankle-strap heels and with a form-fitting top.

"Alternatively, there are many different types of dresses that would look good at a bar in the summer or winter, namely a midi or bodycon dresses

"Anyone is welcome into the resto bar, but you won’t be allowed entry if you wear hoodies, trainers, shorts, flip flops or any other sportswear.

"Don’t arrive at the venue drunk. You will be turned away."

The terms and conditions for entry added: "While we are selective in who we invite on our guest list, being on the guest list is not a guarantee that you will get into the venue. All venues reserve the right of admission."

LBC has contacted Beluga Bar for comment.