Breaking News

Ben Wallace rules himself out of Tory contest as Javid 'urged to step aside for Rishi'

9 July 2022, 12:42 | Updated: 9 July 2022, 14:49

Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest, while Rishi Sunak has reportedly urged Sajid Javid to step aside and join his campaign.
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest, while Rishi Sunak has reportedly urged Sajid Javid to step aside and join his campaign. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the contest to become the new Conservative leader and Prime Minister, saying his focus is on his current job and "keeping this great country safe".

Mr Wallace, who had been an early front-runner in the race to replace Boris Johnson, now says he does not wish to run as leader.

Instead, he says his focus should remain on his job as defence secretary.

Mr Wallace wrote on Twitter: "After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party. I am very grateful to all my parliamentary colleagues and wider members who have pledged support.

Read more: Rishi Sunak 'urges Sajid Javid to step aside' as Tory hopefuls launch bid to replace Boris

Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest.
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest. Picture: Alamy

"It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe. I wish the very best of luck to all candidates and hope we swiftly return to focusing on the issues that we are all elected to address."

Mr Wallace was widely predicted to be in with a good chance of winning, but amid the war in Ukraine he says his focus is on his current job.

Four contenders have joined the race to become the next leader of the Conservative party, including former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Mr Sunak has enjoyed early support from senior Tories such as Oliver Dowden, Liam Fox and Mark Harper.

Read more: Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'

He promised he would "restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country" if he was the next prime minister.

It's been reported that Mr Sunak has urged the former health secretary Sajid Javid to step aside and join his campaign to become leader of the Conservative party, as the race for the top spot heats up.

The former chancellor, who was one of the first to resign from government this week, is said to be trying to persuade Mr Javid to duck out of the leadership race.

Allies of Mr Sunak have allegedly contacted friends of the former health secretary arguing that they are competing for the same votes, The Times reports.

It's thought the 'secret pact' would pave the way for Mr Sunak, 42, to become prime minister.

The Times has also reported that Sir Gavin Williamson, George Eustice and Sir Robert Buckland, will back Mr Sunak in the coming days.

Read more: James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech

Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest.
Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest. Picture: Alamy

The endorsement of Williamson, who has also held the role of chief whip, is particularly significant as he endorsed Theresa May and Boris Johnson before they won the leadership.

Attorney General Suella Braverman, chairman of the foreign affairs committee Tom Tugendhat and former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch have also put their names forward for PM.

Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has put forward a plan for a smaller state and a government "focused on the essentials".

The MP for Saffron Walden said she supported lower taxes "to boost growth and productivity, and accompanied by tight spending discipline".

Writing in The Times, she also hit out at "identity politics" and said Boris Johnson was "a symptom of the problems we face, not the cause of them".

Read more: Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

MP for North East Derbyshire, Lee Rowley, said he was backing Ms Badenoch.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, declared he would enter in January and then repeated his position in the Telegraph on Friday.

He said he was putting together a "broad coalition" offering a "clean start".

Attorney general Suella Braverman has also said she would run, announcing her plans on ITV on Wednesday - before Mr Johnson stepped down.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is expected to put herself in the running in the coming days, along with former health secretary Jeremy Hunt and newly-elected Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi.

Former minister Steve Baker, who is backing Attorney General Suella Braverman for Tory leader, claimed Sunak is in an "unfortunate bind" as he has got to "double down" on his own economic policy to date.

The MP for Wycombe told the BBC: "The problem that we've got with Rishi is that he's in a bind that he's got to double down on the policy that he has had.

"I believe that taxes in this country are too high at their current levels, so high that they'll be doing more harm than good at these levels.

"Now, unfortunately, because Rishi's record is of saying he wants low taxes, but then putting them up, he's now got to double down on that record during this campaign. And that leaves him in a very unfortunate bind."

Meanwhile, Tory MP Rehman Chishti has confirmed he is "actively considering" running for PM.

The Tories are reportedly eyeing up a September deadline for the selection of a new Prime Minister amid fears the government is 'paralysed' by the current situation.

Mr Johnson has said he will remain in his post until a successor is elected, but also pledged not to make any major policy changes.

It has led to fears the government will be in a 'state of paralysis' over the coming months.

The Telegraph reports the 1922 Committee executive are drawing up plans to 'whittle down' the number of Tory candidates, therefore speeding up the process of selection with the aim of having a new Prime Minister in office by September 5.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'

Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka protesters swim in president's pool after storming official residence

Amber Heard lawyers have stepped up their demands for a new trial.

Amber Heard calls for retrial of Johnny Depp defamation case as 'wrong juror showed up'

Sajid Javid has reportedly been urged to step aside to allow Rishi Sunak to become PM.

Rishi Sunak 'urges Sajid Javid to step aside' as Tory hopefuls launch bid to replace Boris

Twitter is threatening to sue Elon Musk after he pulled the plug on its $44bn takeover.

Twitter threatens to sue Elon Musk after he pulls out of $44bn takeover deal

Sopranos star Tony Sirico has died aged 79.

Sopranos star Tony Sirico dies aged 79 as Hollywood remembers 'larger than life character'

A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Serving Met Police officer charged with anal and oral rape

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson as PM, along with Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

Race is on: Tory hopefuls launch bid to be PM as Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts

Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal

Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister

A dog on the roof of a house was mistaken for a very large pigeon

Alarmed neighbours call police after seeing 'large pigeon' - that turned out to be a dog

Kurtis Dilks (right) has been convicted of being part of a gang that broke into the home of former England footballer Ashley Cole

Robber convicted after gang 'threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers with pliers'

Declan Donnelly (left) has shared his heartbreak over the death of his brother Dermott Donnelly, pictured here in 2015

'Heartbroken' Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' after death of brother, 55

Cameron Norrie (left) was beaten by Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon semi-final

Heartbreak for Britain's Cameron Norrie as he loses Wimbledon semi-final to Djokovic

Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to be the next Prime Minister - with the economy top of his list of priorities

Rishi launches Tory leadership bid with swipe at Boris and pledge to rebuild economy

Sir Mark Rowley has been named new commissioner of the Met

Sir Mark Rowley appointed new Met Police Commissioner

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted on fraud charges in the Swiss federal criminal court

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini not guilty following fraud trial in Switzerland
Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers

Boris Johnson changes plans and won't hold wedding bash at Chequers
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Assassin shoots dead former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe 'with homemade gun'
Holidaymakers who walk through the streets of Sorrento topless or in a bikini will face large fines

Bikini ban at Italy’s Sorrento resort could land holidaymakers with £425 fine
Education Sec says Boris should stay until new PM found

Education Sec: Boris should stay until new PM found as it is 'not in our constitution'
'Bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins

'Hounds of hell unleashed' as 'bloodbath' Tory leadership race begins
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot Twice

Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe fights for life after being shot in 'chest and neck'
The UK is set to be hit with its second heatwave of the year

UK set to sizzle in week-long scorcher as second heatwave hits Britain
'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt

'Daredevil' human cannonball seriously injured after missing safety net during circus stunt
Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson
Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states

Brits voted for Boris as they were 'horrified' by prospect of Corbyn, Iain Dale states
Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/07 | Watch again

Tory MP: Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

Andrew Bridgen MP says Leadership contest could begin 'within 24 hours'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London