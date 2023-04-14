Big Breakfast house sold for £4.3million after owners of the 'cursed' six-bed telly location slash price by over £1.4million

By Danielle DeWolfe

The house famed as the filming location for hit 90s television show The Big Breakfast has finally sold for a whopping £4.3million after the owners slashed the asking price by £1.4million.

First placed on the market for £5.75million in October 2020, Lock Cottage in Bow, East London, had been on the market for 2 years with no sign of a buyer.

Located in the shadow of the Olympic Park, the house had previously been labelled 'cursed' due to a string of dramatic incidents, including a 'mystery blaze' which destroyed much of the building's roof.

Now, with the property's owners cutting the six-bed's asking price by a staggering £1.4million, it appears the location for the hit Channel 4 show has finally sold.

Filmed between 1992 and 2002, The Big Breakfast offered a dose of light entertainment, with presenters including Johnny Vaughan, Denise van Outen and Chris Evans. Picture: LBC / RightMove

Filmed between 1992 and 2002, The Big Breakfast offered viewers a dose of light entertainment.

Launching the careers of presenters including Johnny Vaughan, Denise van Outen, Chris Evans, Gaby Roslin and Zoe Ball to name a few, the show's location boasted half an acre of land despite remaining hidden in the heart of East London.

The Big Breakfast house was the location for many iconic skits, including Paula Yates conducting interviews whilst lounging on a bed - guests of which included her future husband Bob Geldof and her Australian lover Michael Hutchence.

The show even made a comeback last year, with the two-and-a-half hour special presented by AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan - however, a new location had to be found for filming.

The cottage, which was listed on Right Move, has now been split in two - comprising of one 3,000 sq ft property and another 1,500 sq ft property with a central interconnecting door.

The original ad read: 'The property is discreet, despite its imposing size and internal space amassing over 5,200 sq ft, the entrance is understated and onlooker's views are obscured by the various mature trees shielding the property.'

Nestled on the bank of the River Lee, the property boasts a beautiful roof terrace, large garden, and 19m outdoor swimming pool.

The property also comes with a separate outdoor workshop – famed for hosting Johnny Vaughan's “From Me Shed, Son” segments – which is described as having the potential to be transformed into a 'home gym or workspace'.

The show also saw puppets Zig and Zag present segments from the property, with presenters including Keith Chegwin rising to fame off the back of the show, alongside the likes of Kelly Brooke.

The Right Move ad continued: "It is detached, with a wraparound garden and the quadruple aspect means the property is flooded with natural light.

"The south facing front garden is accessed from the Canal, and measures 101 x 118 ft. There is also a rear garden with a 19m teardrop swimming pool.

"Sustainably renovated throughout to include beech wood and antique parquet, cast iron radiators, steel spiral staircases, impressive crittall doors and windows with slate finish, and bullet proof glass walkways, the house is a testament to recycling.

"The double height reception space showcases exposed brickwork, log burner and delightful views out to the garden."