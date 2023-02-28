Big money Jimmy Savile drama halted amid fears of a backlash by victims

28 February 2023, 10:16

Jimmy Savile (l) and Steve Coogan playing Savile (r)
Jimmy Savile (l) and Steve Coogan playing Savile (r). Picture: Getty/publicity shot

By StephenRigley

Nervous BBC bosses have pushed back the broadcast of a controversial Jimmy Savile drama amid fears of a backlash.

The Reckoning, which features Steve Coogan, 57, as late TV personality Jimmy finished filming at the end of last year.

The series will trace the disgraced former star's upbringing, his early career and prolific child sex offences.

But it is claimed executives are nervous about the show being aired after it was met with criticism.

A TV insider told The Sun: "It’s been three years since the BBC announced it was making this drama . . . and there’s been a fierce response from victims.

"Most dramas don’t take this long to edit and air, but they don’t want to put a foot wrong."

The BBC previously stated they have worked alongside the victims of Jimmy Savile and are focused on portraying the story with "sensitivity and respect".

Sources claimed the BBC were in a panic and they're going through the footage with a fine-tooth comb to ensure it's perfect.

Jimmy Savile
Jimmy Savile. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Yorkshire Ripper's niece reveals seaside beauty spot where the killer's ashes were scattered

Read More: Charles Bronson seen from inside prison for first time in decades ahead of parole hearing

Jimmy Savile's crimes often took place during his time hosting Top of the Pops, volunteering at Stoke Mandeville hospital and visiting Duncroft girls' school in Surrey.

Organisations for the survivors of sexual abuse blasted the BBC for making 'entertainment' out of Savile's crimes.

The Reckoning has been produced by leading dramatist Jeff Pope and is based on the book In Plain Sight by Dan Davies, who had the co-operation of some of Savile's victims.

Organisations for the survivors of sexual abuse blasted the BBC for making 'entertainment' out of Savile's crimes.

He died aged 84 in 2011.

The backlash of the series was defended by actor Coogan during an appearance on Sunday Brunch saying it was needed to look at individuals such as Savile to "prevent it happening again".

"I think that’s because Jimmy Savile played a trick on the entire nation so there’s a real feeling of antagonism about it," he stated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hong Kong Mask Mandate

Hong Kong to lift mask-wearing rule as Covid restrictions end

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session with local business leaders during a visit to Co Antrim in Northern Ireland

Sunak prepared to go ahead with ‘Windsor Framework’ even if DUP rejects it

China US TikTok Ban

China accuses US of ‘abusing state power’ with TikTok bans

Breaking
Isla Bryson was convicted of raping two women last month

Transgender rapist Isla Bryson jailed for eight years for attacking two women while a man

Israel Politics

Ultranationalist ally of Netanyahu resigns from government

Yorkshire Ripper, who terrorised women in the 1970s and 1980s, was convicted of 13 murders

Yorkshire Ripper's niece reveals seaside beauty spot where the killer's ashes were scattered

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin sued by three Rust crew members over death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

All flights were halted over St Petersburg

Russia closes airspace after an ‘unknown’ object spotted floating over St Petersburg

Zhuo Kangluo was found 'dead' on a roadside in China

Man who was found 'dead' by roadside after fleeing China care home turns up alive and well nine years later

Three teenage boys were taken to hospital after the triple stabbing

Three teenage boys stabbed after 'chicken shop fight' near station in east London

Israel Palestinians

Israeli-American motorist shot dead in West Bank

Voting Machines Defamation Suit

Rupert Murdoch: Fox News hosts endorsed Trump’s false election fraud claims

Diego Alejandro Barría

Missing father-of-three discovered in stomach of shark after family identify his tattoo

Police search woodland in Brighton for the baby of aristocrat Constance Marten

Police scour woodland for aristocrat's baby as arrested couple refuse to reveal where child is after 54 days on the run

Andrew Tate (L) will remain in prison after a Romanian court rejected his appeal against a further extension to his detention.

Andrew Tate to remain in detention after losing appeal against 30-day extension

Migration Italy Shipwreck

Death toll in Italy migrant tragedy rises to 63, with dozens missing

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man, 57, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for the attempted murder of his partner in Swansea.

Man, 57, sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder of partner in Swansea

West Bank violence

Israel bolsters troop levels after unprecedented settler rampage

Russia Seagal

Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal

A man, 21, has died and a teenage girl is in a critical condition after a crash involving three cars in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland.

Man, 21, dies as girl, 16, fights for her life after multi-vehicle crash in Dunbartonshire

Transgender women convicted of violent crimes will be barred from women's prisons

Trans women convicted of murder and sex crimes will be banned from female prisons

Romania Tate Appeal

Romanian court upholds third 30-day detention for influencer Andrew Tate

Martin Lewis has been campaigning to keep the energy price guarantee at its current level

'Better than 50-50 chance energy bills won't rise in April', Martin Lewis says

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson (R) is seen speaking from prison for the first time decades in footage from a new documentary. Credit: Channel 4 / Bronson: Fit to be Free?

Charles Bronson seen from inside prison for first time in decades ahead of parole hearing

John Caldwell was gunned down on Wednesday night

Police release CCTV of car used by New IRA gunmen who mowed down policeman John Caldwell in front of his young son
Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher is 'there, but not there' insists ex-F1 boss

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick caller reacts to NI protocol

'Five years wasted': Caller furious after Rishi Sunak announces Brexit deal

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Foreign Secretary denies government is politicising the King after criticism over meeting with EU boss
Andrew Marr said today is a big day for the UK - and Mr Sunak's time as prime minister

Andrew Marr: This Brexit deal is a big moment for the UK - and Rishi Sunak's premiership

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland
Nick Ferrari and the NI Protocol

Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

Sangita Myska talks to ISIS victim's daughter

Shamima Begum is 'a risk', daughter of ISIS victim tells LBC after jihadi bride's failed citizenship appeal
David Lammy Ukraine

There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Daniel Barnett

My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit