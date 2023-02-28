Big money Jimmy Savile drama halted amid fears of a backlash by victims

Jimmy Savile (l) and Steve Coogan playing Savile (r). Picture: Getty/publicity shot

By StephenRigley

Nervous BBC bosses have pushed back the broadcast of a controversial Jimmy Savile drama amid fears of a backlash.

The Reckoning, which features Steve Coogan, 57, as late TV personality Jimmy finished filming at the end of last year.

The series will trace the disgraced former star's upbringing, his early career and prolific child sex offences.

But it is claimed executives are nervous about the show being aired after it was met with criticism.

A TV insider told The Sun: "It’s been three years since the BBC announced it was making this drama . . . and there’s been a fierce response from victims.

"Most dramas don’t take this long to edit and air, but they don’t want to put a foot wrong."

The BBC previously stated they have worked alongside the victims of Jimmy Savile and are focused on portraying the story with "sensitivity and respect".

Sources claimed the BBC were in a panic and they're going through the footage with a fine-tooth comb to ensure it's perfect.

Jimmy Savile. Picture: Alamy

Jimmy Savile's crimes often took place during his time hosting Top of the Pops, volunteering at Stoke Mandeville hospital and visiting Duncroft girls' school in Surrey.

Organisations for the survivors of sexual abuse blasted the BBC for making 'entertainment' out of Savile's crimes.

The Reckoning has been produced by leading dramatist Jeff Pope and is based on the book In Plain Sight by Dan Davies, who had the co-operation of some of Savile's victims.

He died aged 84 in 2011.

The backlash of the series was defended by actor Coogan during an appearance on Sunday Brunch saying it was needed to look at individuals such as Savile to "prevent it happening again".

"I think that’s because Jimmy Savile played a trick on the entire nation so there’s a real feeling of antagonism about it," he stated.