Bird flu outbreak sees England and Scotland put under 'biosecurity zone' as cases soar

By Jacob Paul

England and Scotland have been placed under mandatory prevention zones amid an alarming surge in cases of bird flu.

Bird keepers, including anyone from pet owners to poultry farmers, are facing new restrictions to limit the spread of the disease.

The so-called Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) requires bird keepers to adhere to strict hygiene measures.

All birds must be kept indoors across York, North Yorkshire, Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk and Shropshire.

Additional biosecurity measures include keeping free range birds and wild birds separate in different fenced areas. Bird keepers have also been urged to clean and disinfect footwear while looking after the animals.

Ducks and geese must also be separated from other poultry.

Information released by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Animal and Plant Health Agency states: “In response to the increased number of cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza in poultry in new areas of the country and the continued heightened risk levels in poultry and kept birds, the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) is being extended to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of the disease.

“This means that from 00:01 on Monday 27 January 2025 the AIPZ mandating enhanced biosecurity and housing for kept birds currently in force across East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk will be extended to also include the unitary authorities of Shropshire, York and North Yorkshire.”

It comes after the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N5 of the current outbreak was confirmed in England on the 5 November 2024.

Since then, a further 22 cases have been detected. UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss has pleaded with bird keepers to check which requirements apply to them.

She has urged them "to continue to exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency".

A 3km protection zone will be set up around any infected premises, which are also required to house all birds.

Bird flu is a highly infectious type of influenza that spreads among birds and only in very rare cases, it can affect humans.

Currently, there are several strains of the virus that have caused concern in recent years (although there are many more) and most of them don't infect humans.

However, while those strains don't infect people easily, and it isn't usually spread from human to human, there have been a small number of human infections recorded from around the world.