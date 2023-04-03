BMW driver wanted by police after horror smash that saw woman lose her unborn baby

West Midlands Police are searching for this man. Picture: West Midlands Police

By Kit Heren

Police are hunting for a man they think was the driver of a BMW involved in a crash that saw a woman lose her unborn child.

The collision, between a BMW and a Toyota, took place on May 17 2022 on Cooks Lane in Solihull.

Police have published an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the collision, who they think may have been the driver of the BMW.

Officers have also arrested a man from the BMW who they suspect of stealing a car, who has been released on bail.

The woman who lost her baby and her family have agreed to release the information to show the impact the collision has had on their lives.

West Midlands police are looking for this man. Picture: West Midlands police

Detective Constable Rachael Johnson, from Force CID, said: "This has had a lasting impact on the family who were left devastated that day at the loss of their unborn baby.

"We have carried out CCTV enquiries and spoken to witnesses and our investigation continues.

"I would appeal directly to the suspect to do the right thing and get in touch with us. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts or about the incident please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 20/471463/22.