One dead and two seriously hurt in 'head-on collision' in Bolton as locals call for action on road 'known for crashes'

Police closed off part of the road to investigate. Picture: Cllr Nadim Muslim/Twitter

By Kit Heren

One person has died and two more have been left seriously injured after an "extremely tragic" car crash in Bolton.

Paramedics in two air ambulances, police and firefighters were among the emergency service staff who rushed to the scene of the collision on Darwen Road in the north of the town at about 11.50am on Thursday.

A local councillor said she had heard it was a head-on collision between two cars, although police have not confirmed this.

Officers said on Friday morning that one person had died in the crash and two more were seriously hurt. They did not release more information about the victim.

The road was cordoned off for hours as police launched their investigation into the horror smash. Officers are now appealing for anyone who has any information about what happened to come forward.

I’ve spoken with officers regarding the crash on Darwen Road. Vehicles are being removed and then a street cleansing team will get to work. Officers are estimating the road will be closed for a further two hours but could still be longer. pic.twitter.com/tw69BQQ9mH — Cllr Nadim Muslim (@NadimMuslim) March 30, 2023

Sergeant Phillip Collingwood of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "This was an extremely tragic incident in which someone has lost their life and two others have sustained serious injuries.

"Our thoughts remain with the families affected who are being supported by specialist officers.

"No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

The road is reportedly known for dangerous driving and residents have seen several car accidents over the years.

Local councillor Samantha Connor said: "I heard it was a head-on collision with two cars.

"It's tragic what's happened and I do hope everyone involved is okay as it looks like a very serious accident."

Darwen Road, near the scene of the crash. Picture: Google Maps

One woman who lives near to the scene told the Bolton News: "I heard it, it was loud."You can see the state of the cars. I've lived here for 16 years and there have probably been about seven serious incidents on this stretch of road.

"I just really feel for the people who were in the cars.

"We couldn't see much, but the emergency services were here so fast. There were a lot of ambulances, two fire engines and police."

She continued: "It doesn't normally happen during the day, the other crashes here have been at night. "I have silver blankets in the porch because there have been that many accidents here."

Another man added on Twitter: "Too much tragedy on this road without a jot being [investigated].

"What does it take for [there] to be speed cameras to be put on Darwen rd."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Collingwood's Unit on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident 1304 of 30/03/2023.