Body found in hunt for missing Britain's Got Talent contestant

Martyn Crofts appears on Britain's Got Talent with his act 'The Pan Man'. Picture: Facebook / Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Police hunting for missing Martyn Crofts have found a body in the hunt for the missing Britain's Got Talent contestant.

North Yorkshire Police discovered the body in the Whinny Gill reservoir in Skipton, North Yorkshire, on Monday.

Mr Croft's family have been informed, police confirmed, with a formal identification yet to be made.

Crofts was a well-loved contestant on Britain's Got Talent and made it to the semi-final stage with his comedy act in 2012 - Series 6 of the hit ITV show.

HIs act involved him putting a pan on his head and impersonating a Dalek from Doctor Who - dubbed 'The Pan Man'.

The entertainer with a fan, having appeared on Britain's Got Talent in 2012. Picture: Facebook

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "We have some very sad news to share with you.

"Officers searching for 55-year-old Skipton man, Martyn Crofts, who was reported missing on Monday, 16 December, have sadly recovered a body.

"The discovery was made during searches at Whinny Gill reservoir in Skipton earlier today (17 December).

"While formal identification has not yet been completed, Martyn’s family has been informed and is being supported by officers."

The spokesperson added: "At this stage, there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the discovery, and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

It comes a month after Britain's Got Talent contestant, Kerrie-Anne Donaldson, was found dead at home just days after being discharged from hospital, and inquest has heard.

Britain's Got Talent star Kerrie-Anne Donaldson found hanged days after being released from hospital. Picture: Instagram

Kerrie-Anne Donaldson reached the semi-final of the hit ITV show in 2014 as part of the dance troupe Kings and Queens.

The group included soon-to-be Strictly stars Neil and Katya Jones, with 38-year-old Donaldson later revealing that her life was not as "shiny as it seems" in a haunting Instagram post that saw her speak of "inner demons".

Ms Donaldson died in June last year in her home town of Farnborough, Hampshire.

For help and support, call the Samaritans for free from a UK phone, anonymously, on 116 123 or go to Samaritans.org