Strictly's Katya Jones and Wynne Evans break silence as pair insist 'hand incident' during show was 'joke'

Katya Jones was seen removing Wynne Evans' hand from her waist during Saturday night's show. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones and Wynne Evans have broken their silence after concerns were raised by fans following an incident during Saturday night's show.

The opera singer and presenter, 52, was spotted putting his arm around Katya only for her to remove his hand as it moved along her waist.

Later, a second interaction saw Katya appear to shun his attempts at a high five after Sam Quek and Nikita Kumzin's performance.

After viewers speculated on social media about what happened, the pair took to Instagram to address the situation.

The pair have insisted the incident was a "joke" and addressed the rumours to quieten concern from fans.

Something VERY weird has happened on #Strictly tonight with Wynne and Katya.



They have now uploaded an apology video (which feels… odd, to say the least) after these two clips started going viral tonight 😬 pic.twitter.com/NiuDQWmGzS — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 12, 2024

Addressing the concerns in a joint video, Katya says: "Hello everybody it's Wynne and Katya here. We just wanted to say we were just messing around in the Clauditorium on Saturday night and just want to say sorry."

"It was a silly joke," as Wynne added: "Yes sorry".

The caption reads: "Appologies for this tonight we were just messing around. We really are amazing friends. The high 5’s is a running joke. Have a great evening @katyajones

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones break silence after waist incident mid-Strictly

'Crystal clear'

On Katya's own Instagram account, she also made a separate video on the matter defending her partner.

"I need to make something crystal clear .

"The hand incident that happened on Saturday night was a very silly inside joke between Wynne and I. So even the idea that it made me feel uncomfortable or offended in any way is complete nonsense. It’s actually absurd. So let’s focus on how brilliantly @wynneevans is doing and what an amazing dancer he’s becoming!

"Happy Sunday everyone! #strictlycomedancing"

Concerned social media users have shared their views on the matter.

One said: "Katya has been spending all day trying to convince us that she loves Wynne and they're great friends. Yeah, not buying it."

Another observed: "You can say what you want but this wasn't horseplay or fooling around. Katya is definitely not happy and the forced apology was awkward to say the least."

Another social media user posted: "I did quite like Wynne, but after seeing the creeping hand around Katya’s waist, it seems he’s just another bloke demonstrating why it is, if not all men, then certainly most men.

"@bbcstrictly need to make sure the professionals are safeguarded as well as the celebs."

However, another comment on Instagram reads: "That was not a funny joke inlight of strictly's history at present and the epidemic of male violence against women."

A welfare team has also now checked in on the pair, according to the PA news agency, and no further action is planned.

The BBC's much-loved show has been embroiled in a number of scandals recently, including allegations of bullying and harassment.