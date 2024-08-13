Body found in search for boy, 16, last seen swimming in lake with friends

Emergency services had been searching Burnside Lakes in the Cherry Hinton area. Picture: Google street view

By Will Conroy

A body has been found in the hunt for a 16-year-old boy who went missing at a lake in Cambridge on Monday.

Emergency services had been searching Burnside Lakes in the Cherry Hinton area since 17:30 BST on Monday after reports the boy had gotten into difficulty in the water.

Cambridgeshire Police said the body recovered at about 13:00 BST on Tuesday was believed to be that of the boy. His family have been informed.

The boy was from Essex and was swimming with friends when he got into trouble.

A police spokeswoman said: "Our officers searching for a teenage boy who got into difficulty at a lake near Cambridge have found a body.

"While formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be that of the missing boy and his family have been notified."

Monday was the hottest day of the year in the UK so far while Cambridge was declared as the hottest location by the Met Office after the temperature reached 34.8C (95F).