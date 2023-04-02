Body found in search for woman, 38, who vanished after saying she was stepping out for 10 minutes to get air

Police searching for Rachel have found a body. Picture: Lancashire Police

By Will Taylor

Police searching for a woman who vanished after stepping out for a short walk to get some air have found a body.

Rachel Jackson was last seen in the Avenham area of Preston about 7pm on March 31, having spent the evening with pals there.

Friends of the 38-year-old, from Didsbury in Greater Manchester, said she did not say where she was going.

Lancashire Police said a body was found in a nearby park and while formal identification has not been carried out, they believe it is Rachel.

Her death is not considered suspicious.

"Earlier today police found the body of a woman in Avenham Park," a police spokesperson said.

"While she has yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be Rachel. Her next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with Rachel’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time."

Friend Helen Moore had told LancashireLive: "Rachel hadn't been drinking or anything which is why we're really worried.

"We only thought she was going out for 10 minutes so we didn't think anything of it."

Sisters Helen and Nicky had searched for her across Preston.