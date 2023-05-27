Body of 15-year-old boy found in river after four teens fell into water

The boys got into difficulty by the River Eden on Friday evening. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The body of a 15-year-old boy who went missing when a group of four teenagers fell into a river has been found.

The boys got into difficulty in the River Eden by Rosehill, Carlisle after 6.30pm on Friday.

Another boy aged 14 is in hospital in a critical condition, police said, while a member of the public was able to rescue another of the boys.

The 15-year-old's body was discovered just after 1.30pm on Saturday.

He has not been identified, but his family has been informed, Cumbria Constabulary said.

Cumbria Constabulary said the boy's family has been informed. Picture: Alamy

Chief Superintendent Lisa Hogan said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family of the 15-year-old boy at this difficult time.

“An extensive search operation has taken place since the incident was reported yesterday evening.

“The search activity was assisted by emergency services, search and rescue teams and specialist search professionals from Cumbria and from outside the county.”