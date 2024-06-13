Army bomb disposal units deployed near Tory party office over suspicious package

Bomb disposal units have been deployed near a Tory party office over a suspicious package. Picture: Google Street View

By Jenny Medlicott

Bomb disposal experts have been deployed in Horsham after receiving reports of a suspicious package near the office of Tory candidate Jeremy Quin.

Police received a report of a suspicious package at a location in Madeira Avenue, Horsham, at about 2.40pm on Thursday.

Is it believed the package was delivered to the Conservative Association in Gough House, Horsham on Wednesday.

The office is used by Tory candidate and former MP for Horsham, Jeremy Quin.

In a statement, Sir Jeremy said: "After the receipt of a suspicious parcel at my Horsham office earlier today the police decided that the incident should be escalated and specialists were called in.

"It is still under investigation but there is no cause for alarm and the incident is being thoroughly and professionally addressed.

"It's a huge privilege to engage in public service but sadly in the world in which we live incidents of this nature always have to be taken seriously.

"I am very grateful to the emergency services for their prompt actions and continuing work to ensure public safety."

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Police received a report of a suspicious package at a premises in Madeira Avenue, Horsham, at about 2.40pm this afternoon.

"Police and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are currently at the scene.

"If anyone in the area has concerns, they can speak to an officer at the scene, or call 101."