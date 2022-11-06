Teenager dies ‘falling through greenhouse’ as firework yobs clash with police in Bonfire night mayhem

6 November 2022, 19:29 | Updated: 6 November 2022, 19:31

Fireworks being fired at police in Leeds, (L) and (R) police vans in Edinburgh
Fireworks being fired at police in Leeds, (L) and (R) police vans in Edinburgh. Picture: TikTok/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A teenager has died after suffering serious injuries in a fall while reportedly fleeing police after officers were called to youths firing fireworks in the street.

The 17 year old died in Halifax, West Yorkshire yesterday evening.

Footage circulated online shows youths firing fireworks in the street. Police arrived to stop them. It is believed the boy died while fleeing from police across gardens, when he landed in a greenhouse, which collapsed. The boy was rushed to hospital but he died from injuries he suffered in the fall.

West Yorkshire police said in a statement: “"Police were contacted by the ambulance service shortly before 8:15pm yesterday evening (Saturday, 5 November) following reports of an injured male in the garden of a property on Vickerman Street, Halifax.

"The 17-year-old male was taken to hospital where, sadly, he died of his injuries.

"A scene is currently on in the area as officers establish the full facts of what has happened.

"The matter has been reported to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as police were called to the vicinity due to a report of fireworks being set off prior to the incident."

There were further chaotic scenes in Leeds and Edinburgh, and blockaded roads in Manchester and on Merseyside.

Police had fireworks launched at them in the Hyde Park area of Leeds. The scenes were likened to a ‘war zone’.

Around 100 youths gathered in Edinburgh and threw fireworks at members of the public and passing cars.

Police Scotland said specialist officers were deployed following 'reports of various incidents including anti-social use of fireworks, a break-in to a shop and road blockages'.

In Manchester, police officers said youths were firing rockets at passing motorists, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Facebook: “The following fireworks were located in Cheetham Hill near to Crumpsall Lane from youths who were launching them into the street aiming them at cars.

“Antisocial behaviour with fireworks can be extremely dangerous. Keep reporting antisocial behaviour through to 101 and in an emergency 999. Stay safe Manchester.”

In a separate incident, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said their firefighters said been attacked at an incident in Eccles, near Salford.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “Sadly our crews were met with anti-social behaviour when attending an incident in Eccles. 

“A firework was thrown at crews who were trying to extinguish a bonfire. No one should be attacked when trying to keep communities safe. 

“It's #BangOutOfOrder and shouldn't be tolerated.”

