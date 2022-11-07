Pictured: Teenager who died 'falling through greenhouse' during Bonfire Night chaos

7 November 2022, 11:31

Qais Muhammad Ratyal died in the fireworks chaos in Leeds (left), with police responding in Edinburgh also pictured (middle)
Qais Muhammad Ratyal died in the fireworks chaos in Leeds (left), with police responding in Edinburgh also pictured (middle). Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

A teenager who died after suffering serious injuries in a fall through a greenhouse during Bonfire Night chaos has been pictured.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Qais Muhammad Ratyal, 17 year, died in the chaos in Halifax, West Yorkshire on Saturday evening.

Footage circulated online shows youths firing fireworks in the street before police arrived to stop them.

It is believed Qais died while running from police across gardens, when he landed in a greenhouse, which collapsed. He was rushed to hospital but he died from injuries he suffered in the fall.

West Yorkshire police said in a statement: "Police were contacted by the ambulance service shortly before 8:15pm yesterday evening (Saturday, 5 November) following reports of an injured male in the garden of a property on Vickerman Street, Halifax.

"The 17-year-old male was taken to hospital where, sadly, he died of his injuries.

"A scene is currently on in the area as officers establish the full facts of what has happened.

"The matter has been reported to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as police were called to the vicinity due to a report of fireworks being set off prior to the incident."

There were further chaotic scenes in Leeds and Edinburgh, and blockaded roads in Manchester and on Merseyside.

Read more: Flood warnings announced as Tube station forced to close after torrential downpours

Read more: Murder probe launched after man stabbed to death and another wounded at Kent village pub

Police had fireworks launched at them in the Hyde Park area of Leeds. The scenes were likened to a "war zone".

Around 100 youths gathered in Edinburgh and threw fireworks at members of the public and passing cars.

Police Scotland said specialist officers were deployed following 'reports of various incidents including anti-social use of fireworks, a break-in to a shop and road blockages'.

In Manchester, police officers said youths were firing rockets at passing motorists, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement on Facebook: "The following fireworks were located in Cheetham Hill near to Crumpsall Lane from youths who were launching them into the street aiming them at cars.

"Antisocial behaviour with fireworks can be extremely dangerous. Keep reporting antisocial behaviour through to 101 and in an emergency 999. Stay safe Manchester."

In a separate incident, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said their firefighters said been attacked at an incident in Eccles, near Salford.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Sadly our crews were met with anti-social behaviour when attending an incident in Eccles. 

"A firework was thrown at crews who were trying to extinguish a bonfire. No one should be attacked when trying to keep communities safe. 

"It's #BangOutOfOrder and shouldn't be tolerated."

